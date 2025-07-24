US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “An Inside Job” by Daniel Silva (Harper) 2. “The Enchanted Greenhouse” by Sarah Beth Durst (Bramble) 3.…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “An Inside Job” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

2. “The Enchanted Greenhouse” by Sarah Beth Durst (Bramble)

3. “Three Shattered Souls” by Mai Corland (Red Tower)

4. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

5. “Rose in Chains” by Julie Soto (Forever)

6. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

7. “Never Flinch” by Stephen King (Scribner)

8. “The Girl I Was (deluxe ed.)” by Jeneva Rose (Mira)

9. “The Woman in Suite 11″ by Ruth Ware (Scout)

10. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

11. “The Unraveling of Julia” by Lisa Scottoline (Grand Central)

12. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

13. “My Friends” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

14. “The Irresistible Urge to Fall for Your Enemy” by Brigitte Knightley (Ace)

15. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The Idaho Four” by Patterson/Ward (Little, Brown)

3. “ArnieTex” by Arnie Segovia (DK)

4. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

5. “Algospeak” by Adam Aleksic (Knopf)

6. “Butler” by Salena Zito (Center Street)

7. “The Mission” by Tim Weiner (Mariner)

8. “JFK” by J. Randy Taraborrelli (St. Martin’s)

9. “The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook” by Meredith Hayden (Ten Speed)

10. “Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

11. “Mark Twain” by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

12. “On Her Game” by Christine Brennan (Scribner)

13. “The Next Conversation” by Jefferson Fisher (Tarcher)

14. “Everything Is Tuberculosis” by John Green (Crash Course)

15. “We Can Do Hard Things” by Doyle/Wambach/Doyle (Dial)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

2. “One Golden Summer” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

3. “Do Not Disturb” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

5. “A Witch’s Guide to Magical Innkeeping” by Sangu Mandanna (Berkley)

6. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

8. “Problematic Summer Romance” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

10. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

11. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

12. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

13. “Maid for Each Other” by Lynn Painter (Berkley)

14. “House of Flame and Shadow” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

15. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

