US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, narrated by Jake Tapper (Penguin Audio)

4. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

5. How Countries Go Broke by Ray Dalio, narrated by Jeremy Bobb and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, narrated by the authors (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Big Dumb Eyes by Nate Bargatze, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

8. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

9. The Next Conversation by Jefferson Fisher, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

10. A Clean Mess by Tiffany Jenkins, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins, narrated by Jefferson White (Scholastic Audio Books)

2. Never Flinch by Stephen King, narrated by Jessie Mueller and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler (Recorded Books)

4. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Kristen DiMercurio, Julia Whelan and Taylor Jenkins Reid (Random House Audio)

5. The Waitress by K. L. Slater, performed by Claudia Jessie (Audible Originals)

6. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

7. Sacrilege by Nyasha Hatendi, performed by Caleb McLaughlin, Jessica Mikayla, Christina Elmore, Kevin Carroll, Tapiwa Mutingwende, Tongayi Chirisa, Charmaine Bingwa, Denise Khumalo and Tendai Maduwa (Audible Originals)

8. The Tenant by Freida McFadden, narrated by Will Damron and Christine Helen Lakin (Dreamscape Media)

9. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

10. Kingdom of Ash by Sarah J. Maas, performed by Elizabeth Evans (Audible Studios)

