Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 9-15:

March 9: Actor Joyce Van Patten is 91. Actor Trish Van Devere is 84. Singer John Cale (The Velvet Underground) is 83. Singer Mark Lindsay of Paul Revere and the Raiders is 83. TV anchor Charles Gibson is 82. Guitarist Robin Trower (Procol Harum) is 80. Guitarist Jimmie Fadden of The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 77. Singer Jeffrey Osborne is 77. Actor Linda Fiorentino (“Men In Black”) is 67. Actor Tom Amandes (“Eli Stone,” ″Parenthood”) is 66. Guitarist Rusty Hendrix of Confederate Railroad is 65. Actor Juliette Binoche (“Chocolat,” ″The English Patient”) is 61. Bassist Robert Sledge of Ben Folds Five is 57. Drummer Shannon Leto of 30 Seconds To Mars is 55. Actor Emmanuel Lewis (“Webster”) is 54. Actor Jean Louisa Kelly (“Yes, Dear,” ″Mr. Holland’s Opus”) is 53. Actor Kerr Smith (“Life Unexpected,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 53. Actor Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 46. Comedian Jordan Klepper (“The Daily Show”) is 46. Rapper Chingy is 45. Actor Matthew Gray Gubler (“Criminal Minds”) is 45. Guitarist Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory is 44. Keyboardist Ben Tanner of Alabama Shakes is 42. Actor Brittany Snow (“American Dreams,” ″Hairspray”) is 39. Rapper Bow Wow is 38. Rapper YG is 35. Actor Luis Armand Garcia (“George Lopez”) is 33. Actor Cierra Ramirez (“The Fosters”) is 30.

March 10: Bluegrass musician Norman Blake is 87. Actor Chuck Norris is 85. Singer Dean Torrence of Jan and Dean is 85. Actor Katharine Houghton (“Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner?”) is 83. Actor Richard Gant is 81. Guitarist Tom Scholz of Boston is 78. TV personality/businesswoman Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”) is 76. Actor Aloma Wright (“Scrubs”) is 75. Singer-guitarist Gary Louris of The Jayhawks is 70. Actor Shannon Tweed is 68. Actor Sharon Stone is 67. Bassist Gail Greenwood of L7 (and of Belly) is 65. Magician Lance Burton is 65. Actor Jasmine Guy is 63. Bassist Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam is 62. Music producer Rick Rubin is 62. Singer Edie Brickell is 59. Actor Stephen Mailer (“Reversal of Fortune”) is 59. Actor Philip Anthony-Rodriguez (“Grimm”) is 57. Actor Paget (“Criminal Minds”) is 56. Actor Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”) is 54. Rapper-producer Timbaland is 53. Actor Cristian de la Fuente is 51. Guitarist Jerry Horton of Papa Roach is 50. Actor Jeff Branson (“The Young and the Restless”) is 48. Singer Robin Thicke is 48. Actor Bree Turner (“Grimm”) is 48. Singer Michael Barnes of Red is 46. Actor Edi Gathegi (“Twilight” films) is 46. Actor Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”) is 43. Singer Carrie Underwood is 42. Actor Olivia Wilde is 41. Singer Emeli Sande is 38. Country singer Rachel Reinert is 36. Keyboardist Jared Hampton of LANCO is 34. Actor Emily Osment (“Hannah Montana”) is 33.

March 11: TV journalist Sam Donaldson is 91. Accordionist Flaco Jimenez of Texas Tornadoes is 86. Actor Tricia O’Neil (“Genghis Khan”) is 80. Actor Mark Metcalf (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Animal House”) is 79. Singer Mark Stein of Vanilla Fudge is 78. Singer Bobby McFerrin is 75. Movie director Jerry Zucker (“Airplane!” ″Ghost”) is 75. Singer Cheryl Lynn is 74. Actor Susan Richardson (“Eight Is Enough”) is 73. Recording executive Jimmy Iovine (“American Idol”) is 72. Country singer Jimmy Fortune of The Statler Brothers is 70. Singer Nina Hagen is 70. Actor Elias Koteas (“Chicago P.D.”) is 64. Actor Peter Berg (“Chicago Hope”) is 63. Actor Jeffrey Nordling (“Desperate Housewives”) is 63. Actor Alex Kingston (“ER”) is 62. Actor Wallace Langham (“CSI”) is 60. Actor John Barrowman (“Arrow”) is 58. Singer Lisa Loeb is 57. Keyboardist Al Gamble of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 56. Singer Pete Droge is 56. Actor Terrence Howard (“Empire”) is 56. Keyboardist Rami Jaffee of Foo Fighters (and of The Wallflowers) is 56. Actor Johnny Knoxville is 54. Musicians Joel and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte are 46. Actor David Anders (“iZombie,” ″The Vampire Diaries”) is 43. Singer LeToya Luckett (Destiny’s Child) is 43. Actor Thora Birch (“Ghost World,” ″American Beauty”) is 43. TV personality Melissa Rycroft is 42. Actor Rob Brown (“Blindspot,”“Treme”) is 41. Actor Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) is 32.

March 12: Actor Barbara Feldon (“Get Smart”) is 92. Actor-singer Liza Minnelli is 79. Singer-songwriter James Taylor is 77. Singer Bill Payne of Little Feat is 76. Actor Jon Provost (TV: “Lassie”) is 75. Bassist Steve Harris of Iron Maiden is 69. Actor Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”) is 69. Singer Marlon Jackson of The Jackson Five is 68. Actor Jerry Levine (“Teen Wolf,” “Will and Grace”) is 68. Actor Jason Beghe (“Chicago P.D.”) is 66. Actor Courtney B. Vance is 65. Actor Titus Welliver (“Deadwood”) is 63. Actor Julia Campbell (“Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion”) is 62. Actor Jake Weber (TV’s “Medium,” film’s “Dawn of the Dead”) is 62. Actor Aaron Eckhart (“The Dark Knight”) is 57. Guitarist Graham Coxon of Blur is 56. Drummer Tommy Bales of Flynnville Train is 52. Actor Rhys Coiro (“Hostages,” “Entourage”) is 46. Country singer Holly Williams is 44. Actor Samm Levine (“Freaks and Geeks”) is 43. Actor Jaimie Alexander (TV’s “Blindspot”) is 41. Actor Tyler Patrick Jones (“Ghost Whisperer”) is 31. Actor Kendall Applegate (“Desperate Housewives”) is 26.

March 13: Songwriter Mike Stoller is 92. Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka is 86. Singer Candi Staton is 85. Actor William H. Macy is 75. Comedian Robin Duke is 71. Actor Dana Delany (“Body of Proof” ″China Beach”) is 69. Bassist Adam Clayton of U2 is 65. Jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard is 63. Actor Christopher Collet (“The Manhattan Project”) is 57. Drummer Matt McDonough of Mudvayne is 56. Actor Annabeth Gish (“The West Wing,” ″The X-Files”) is 54. Actor Tracy Wells (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 54. Rapper Common is 53. Rapper Khujo of Goodie Mob is 53. Singer Glenn Lewis is 50. Actor Danny Masterson (“That ’70s Show”) is 49. Musicians Natalie and Nicole Albino of Nina Sky are 41. Actor Noel Fisher (“Shameless”) is 41. Actor Emile Hirsch (“Into the Wild”) is 40.

March 14: Actor Michael Caine is 92. Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 80. Former Chicago sax player Walt Parazaider is 80. Actor Steve Kanaly (“Dallas”) is 79. Comedian Billy Crystal is 77. TV and radio personality Rick Dees is 74. Country singer Jann Browne is 71. Actor Adrian Zmed is 71. Actor Tamara Tunie (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 66. Actor Elise Neal (“All of Us”) is 59. Actor Gary Anthony Williams (“Boston Legal,” ″Malcolm in the Middle”) is 59. Actor Megan Follows (“Reign”) is 57. Drummer Michael Bland of Soul Asylum is 56. Singer Kristian Bush of Sugarland is 55. Actor Betsy Brandt (“Breaking Bad”) is 52. Actor Grace Park (“Hawaii Five-0,” ″Battlestar Galactica”) is 51. Actor Daniel Gillies (“The Originals,” ″Vampire Diaries”) is 49. Actor Corey Stoll (“House of Cards” ″The Bourne Legacy”) is 49. Actor Chris Klein is 48. Actor Ryan Cartwright (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 44. Actor Kate Maberly (“Finding Neverland”) is 43. Singer-keyboardist Taylor Hanson of Hanson is 42. Actor Jamie Bell (“Billy Elliot”) is 39. Bassist Este Haim of Haim is 39. Actor Ansel Elgort (“Insurgent,” “The Fault in Our Stars”) is 31.

March 15: Actor Judd Hirsch is 90. Jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd is 87. Singer Mike Love of the Beach Boys is 84. Singer-keyboardist Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 82. Guitarist Howard Scott (War) is 79. Rock guitarist Ry Cooder is 78. Actor Frances Conroy (“American Horror Story,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 72. Actor Craig Wasson (“Body Double”) is 71. Singer Dee Snider of Twisted Sister is 70. Actor Joaquim de Almeida (film’s “Clear and Present Danger,” TV’s “24”) is 68. Actor Park Overall (“Empty Nest”) is 68. Model Fabio is 64. Singer Sananda Maitreya (Terence Trent D’Arby) is 63. Singer Bret Michaels of Poison is 62. Singer Rockwell is 61. Actor Chris Bruno (“The Fosters”) is 59. Actor Kim Raver (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 58. Singer Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray is 57. Bassist Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 and of Plus-44 is 53. Singer-guitarist Matt Thomas of Parmalee is 51. Actor Eva Longoria (“Desperate Housewives”) is 50. Musician will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas is 50. DJ Joseph Hahn of Linkin Park is 48. Rapper Young Buck is 44. Bassist Ethan Mentzer of The Click Five is 43. Actor Kellan Lutz (“The Legend of Hercules,” “Twilight” films) is 40. Actor Caitlin Wachs (“Profiler”) is 36.

