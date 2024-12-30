Live Radio
Netrebko withdraws from Ariadne role debut in Vienna, replaced by Davidsen in star soprano switch

The Associated Press

December 30, 2024, 2:21 PM

Anna Netrebko has withdrawn from her planned role debut in Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos” at the Vienna State Opera and been replaced by Lise Davidsen in a switch of star sopranos.

“Ill health this month compromised the preparation time required before starting rehearsals just after the new year,” Netrebko said in a statement Monday. “I am sad that I will not be interpreting this incredible new role but, because of the time unexpectedly lost, I am unable to prepare it to the standard I demand of myself.”

Netrebko opened the season at Milan’s Teatro alla Scala with six performances as Leonora in Verdi’s “La Forza del Destino” from Dec. 7-22.

Davidsen made her Ariadne role debut at England’s Glyndebourne Festival in 2017. She will take over from Netrebko for four performances from Jan. 21-31 in a cast that includes Michael Spyres, Kate Lindsey and Sara Blanch, with conductor Cornelius Meister.

“Bogdan Roščić and I are working to find a new period as soon as possible for me to sing it in Vienna,” Netrebko said, referring to the Vienna State Opera director.

Netrebko’s next scheduled performance is a recital in Palm Beach, Florida, on Feb. 3, 2025, her first U.S. appearance since 2019.

