A very DC version of ‘Annie’ hits the stage this weekend

It's like no other rendition of "Annie" the musical that you have seen, this is D.C.’s version of the classic called “Annie Costia Beat Ya Feet.”

“There are people that love ‘Annie’ and ‘The Wiz’ and ‘Grease,’ and so I keep the foundation a little bit, but I changed a lot to make it D.C. culture and things that we care about, that real-time, real-life stuff that went on in our community,” said Lovail M. Long, Sr., cowriter of musical.

The musical follows Annie Costia, a foster kid who’s been living in a Southeast D.C. orphanage with five of her friends. The show follows her search for her parents and the relationship she forges with a Nigerian Prince running for office in the city.

The two share in a cultural exchange that celebrates Afrobeat and Go-go music.

“My favorite part is ‘Tomorrow,'” Long said. “We did three versions of ‘Tomorrow.’ We just didn’t do the regular version.”

That includes both Go-go and gospel versions of the iconic song.

Fifteen-year-old Nyah Glover of Germantown, plays the lead role of Annie Costia and said the show really connects to the culture of the D.C. area.

“This just has that pop to it with the beat ya feet, the Go-go music, the Afro beats, everything just coming together,” Glover said.

Pastor Rick Pringle plays the Nigerian prince, a new take on Oliver Warbucks from the original Annie.

“I’ve done the original Annie at the University of District of Columbia, many years ago,” he said. “To be back doing this adaptation to Annie is absolutely amazing.”

Pringle promised the show will take the audience on an emotional roller coaster.

“You’re going to cry, you’re going to laugh, you’re going to want to sing, you’re going to want to dance, you’re going to want to get up and shout,” he said.

Saudia Jenkins, the show’s choreographer said the story, in some ways, is reminiscent of her childhood growing up in Southeast D.C.

“She stumbles across her journey and finds other people, but she’s the voice for the city,” Jenkins said. “She’s the voice for comedy, she’s the voice for thoughts, and she’s the voice of me, a little bit when I was that age.”

Long said the show is being put on by D.C. Black Broadway, which he founded, in cooperation with the nonprofit Returning Citizens Arts.

“I’m a returning citizen, and so arts changed my life,” Long said.

The cast and crew not only include community members who tried out for the roles, but also returning citizens, Long said.

The sold-out show will play at the Lincoln Theatre on Dec. 21, but Long hopes to make more shows available in the weeks to come.

“If you’re not from Washington, D.C., by the time you finish seeing this play, you’re gonna understand the culture,” Long said. It’s teaching you how we as Washingtonians, true Washingtonians, love this city.”

Long said he hopes to bring more shows such as this to D.C. and the next show which highlights D.C. culture he’s writing will take place on ice.

“I’m going to take 12 to 20 kids and teach them about ice skating, and we get to show our culture on ice,” Long said. “I think that’s going to be very special for the culture and the world.”



