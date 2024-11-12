US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. In Too Deep by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. In Too Deep by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

2. The Waiting by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

3. All the Broken Places by John Boyne (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

5. Lies He Told Me by David Ellis & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

6. Protecting Wren by Susan Stoker (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

7. Melania by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

8. The Lying Game by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

9. Counting Miracles by Nicholas Sparks (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Lost and Lassoed by Lyla Sage (Random House Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

2. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. Inheritance by Nora Roberts (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

4. The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

5. Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance (HarperCollins Publishers)

6. Lying Game (Unabridged) by Ruth Ware (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales)

7. Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition) by Joseph Nguyen (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

8. The Mountain is You: Transforming Self-Sabotage Into Self-Mastery by Brianna Wiest (Findaway World, LLC)

9. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. Ward D by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

