Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US): 1. The McShay Show, The Ringer 2. American Homicide, iHeart True Crime 3. 48 Hours: NCIS,…

Top New Shows (US):

1. The McShay Show, The Ringer

2. American Homicide, iHeart True Crime

3. 48 Hours: NCIS, 48 Hours

4. The Best Idea Yet, Wondery

5. Raging Moderates with Scott Galloway and Jessica Tarlov, Vox Media Podcast Network

6. The Rosary in a Year (with Fr. Mark-Mary Ames), Ascension Catholic Media

7. Drop A Pin, Barstool Sports

8. The Real History of Dracula, Wondery

9. Dudes On Dudes with Gronk and Jules, iHeartPodcasts

10. Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia, Envy Media

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.