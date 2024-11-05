Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US):
1. The McShay Show, The Ringer
2. American Homicide, iHeart True Crime
3. 48 Hours: NCIS, 48 Hours
4. The Best Idea Yet, Wondery
5. Raging Moderates with Scott Galloway and Jessica Tarlov, Vox Media Podcast Network
6. The Rosary in a Year (with Fr. Mark-Mary Ames), Ascension Catholic Media
7. Drop A Pin, Barstool Sports
8. The Real History of Dracula, Wondery
9. Dudes On Dudes with Gronk and Jules, iHeartPodcasts
10. Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia, Envy Media
