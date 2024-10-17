US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House) 2. “The Stars Are Dying (special ed.)” by Chloe C.…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

2. “The Stars Are Dying (special ed.)” by Chloe C. Peñaranda (Bramble)

3. “Identity Unknown” by Patricia Cornwell (Grand Central)

4. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

5. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

6. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

7. “Intermezzo” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

8. “Lies He Told Me” by Patterson/Ellis (Little, Brown)

9. “The Last One at the Wedding” by Jason Rekulak (Flatiron)

10. “Spark of the Everflame” by Penn Cole (Atria)

11. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty (Crown)

12. “Triangle” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

13. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

14. “Beach Read (deluxe ed.)” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

15. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

2. “From Here to the Great Unknown” by Presley/Keough (Random House)

3. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten (Crown)

4. “Sweet Tooth” by Sarah Fennel (Clarkson Potter)

5. “I Want to Trust You, But I Don’t” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

6. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

7. “The Message” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

8. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

9. “Taylor Swift Style” by Sarah Chapelle (Griffin)

10. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

11. “Easy Weeknight Dinners” by Emily Weinstein (Ten Speed)

12. “The Plan” Kendra Adachi (Convergent)

13. “The Coming Golden Age” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

14. “Good Lookin’ Cookin’” by Parton/George (Ten Speed)

15. “Confronting the Presidents” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s)

____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “The Nightmare Before Christmas: Paint with Water” – (Thunder Bay)

4. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “Never Lie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

6. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

8. “The Cinnamon Bun Book Store” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

9. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial)

10. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

11. “The Perfect Son” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

12. “Butcher & Blackbird” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

13. “Daydream” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

14. “Phantasma” by Kaylie Smith (Forever)

15. “Monarch” by Sophie Lark (Bloom)

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.