US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. From Here to the Great Unknown: Oprah’s Book Club by Lisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough (Random House Publishing Group)

2. Identity Unknown by Patricia Cornwell (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Lies He Told Me by David Ellis & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Melania by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

5. Counting Miracles: A Novel (Unabridged)by Nicholas Sparks (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. The Last One at the Wedding by Jason Rekulak (Flatiron Books)

7. The Christmas Tree Farm by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

8. Murder Island by Brian Sitts & James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

9. War by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

10. Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty (Crown)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. From Here to the Great Unknown: Oprah’s Book Club: A Memoir (Unabridged) by Lisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

3. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Hachette Audio)

4. The Housemaid (Unabridged) by Freida McFadden (Audible)

5. War (Unabridged) by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. Society of Lies: Reese’s Book Club: A Novel (Unabridged) by Lauren Ling Brown (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health (Unabridged) by MD, Calley Means & Casey Means (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir (Unabridged) by Ina Garten (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. The Message (Unabridged) by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Penguin Random House, LLC)

