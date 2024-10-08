US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. Lies He Told Me by David Ellis & James Patterson (Little, Brown and…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Lies He Told Me by David Ellis & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

3. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (Crown)

4. Triangle by Danielle Steel (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Society of Lies: Reese’s Book Club by Lauren Ling Brown (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Counting Miracles: A Novel (Unabridged)by Nicholas Sparks (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. Revenge of the Tipping Pointby Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown and Company)

8. The Pumpkin Spice Café by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

9. Nothing Like the Movies by Lynn Painter (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

10. Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty (Crown)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Society of Lies: Reese’s Book Club: A Novel (Unabridged) by Lauren Ling Brown (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

3. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Hachette Audio )

4. Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir (Unabridged) by Ina Garten (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. The Message (Unabridged) by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Lies He Told Me by David Ellis & James Patterson (Hachette Audio )

7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health (Unabridged) by MD, Calley Means & Casey Means (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. Don’t Believe Everything You Think: Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering (Unabridged)by Joseph Nguyen (Audible)

