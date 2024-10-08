Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US): 1. Candyman: The True Story Behind The Bathroom Mirror Murder, 48 Hours 2. 60 Minutes: A…

Top New Shows (US):

1. Candyman: The True Story Behind The Bathroom Mirror Murder, 48 Hours

2. 60 Minutes: A Second Look, CBS News

3. Missing Niamh, Casefile Presents

4. Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, SiriusXM Podcasts

5. Murder & The Menendez Brothers ‘ Court TV Podcast, Court TV Podcast

6. The Wonder of Stevie, Higher Ground, Pineapple Street Studios

7. Forgive Me For I Have Followed, My Cultura Network

8. The Deserter: An Epic Story of Love and War, The New York Times

9. Kill List, Wondery

10. The Esau McCaulley Podcast, Holy Post Media

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.