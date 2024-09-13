Yolanda Adams is still in the blessing business with ‘Sunny Days’

NEW YORK (AP) — If happiness is a journey, rather than a destination, then Yolanda Adams has used her faith…

NEW YORK (AP) — If happiness is a journey, rather than a destination, then Yolanda Adams has used her faith and smile to sustain her through life’s ebbs and flows along the way.

“I think I was born with that happiness gene that people talk about,” said the gospel music superstar. “I want people to come away feeling better about themselves … I’ve had my days where I was up, I’ve had my days where I was down. But at the end of the day, the one lesson that I learned in each of those scenarios is that this too shall pass.”

That theme permeates her new album, “Sunny Days.” It is her first studio project in nearly 13 years.

“The way you look at everything has a lot to do with how you get through everything,” said the four-time Grammy winner with the soaring voice.

The 15-track project was created during a six-year period, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and her role in the TV drama, “Kingdom Business.”

“Sunny Days” features writing and production from gospel giant Donald Lawrence and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, whose work with Babyface also contributed to the delay. The album is led by “Church Doors” which sits at No. 9 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs after just one week.

As she’s done throughout her career, Adams uses her musical gift of encouragement on songs like the title track, “Blessings” and “Powerful,” which has a spoken word intro saying, “The power’s within you / Take the time to decide / If you’ll shine bright / Or let someone else dim your light.”

“I try to be the best cheerleader that I can for anyone that’s in my life,” said the former elementary school teacher. “You know how the Lion King says, ‘Simba remember who you are.’ That’s the whole point of that: You are powerful.”

“When We Pray” — produced by Jam and Lewis who gained prominence from their work with stars like Janet Jackson, Babyface, Usher and Mary J. Blige — is about putting faith into action. Adams says she shares “a lifelong connection” with the duo.

“We write together. We laugh, we cry.” said Adams, 63. “We talk about the issues of the world together and how we can bring in great music that can make people, not just aware of the blessings of their lives, but being intentional in the space that you find yourself presently in.”

Named Billboard’s top gospel artist of the 2000s, Adams has created iconic hits such as “The Battle is the Lord’s,” “I’m Gonna Be Ready,” “In the Midst of It All” and “Be Blessed,” as well as the Jam and Lewis-crafted hits “Never Give Up” and “Open My Heart,” the latter from her 1999 Grammy-winning album, “Mountain High … Valley Low.”

“Open My Heart,” privately championed by the late Luther Vandross when her record label wanted a different single, reached unprecedented heights, crossing over to R&B radio and reaching No. 57 on the Billboard’s Hot 100.

“I was in the midst of making a business decision that did not just affect my family. It affected everybody that’s on the road with me,” said Adams, reflecting on the song’s inspiration. “I’m sitting here today because I made the right decision.”

The Texas Southern alum has starred in the BET+ drama, “Kingdom Business,” now in its second season, as Denita, a gospel superstar and music executive determined to protect her family’s secrets. While Adams enjoys playing a character vastly different from herself, she says it’s been challenging for some fans.

“I’ve lost a couple of fans who are like, ‘You didn’t have to curse on that,’” explaining that while she has no input in the script, her character is relatable because churchgoers aren’t perfect. “When people deal with life, it can make you say some things you wouldn’t normally say. And I really hope people take away from ‘Kingdom Business’ this thought: If you were the person that you’re trying to judge … how would you feel?”

Currently, Adams is on the 33-date Kirk Franklin Reunion Tour, featuring fellow gospel titans Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp and The Clark Sisters. While gospel has always been her passion, she’s open to doing a secular R&B song and has talked with Stevie Wonder about a duet and helping him with a potential gospel project of his own.

But presently, she’s focused on illuminating the message within “Sunny Days,” but won’t measure its success by units sold, rather by hearts impacted.

“When I hear your testimony and I hear how the music has been a part of your life, it just makes me more responsible: ‘Yeah, I got to keep doing this music! I got to keep doing good music! OK God, give me some good stuff so that I can keep blessing the people.’”

___

Follow Associated Press entertainment journalist Gary Gerard Hamilton at: @GaryGHamilton on all his social media platforms.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.