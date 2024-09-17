Maná removes song with Nicky Jam in protest of his support for Trump

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican pop-rock band Maná has removed its 2016 song with Nicky Jam after the Puerto…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican pop-rock band Maná has removed its 2016 song with Nicky Jam after the Puerto Rican reggaeton singer expressed his support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“Maná does not work with racists,” the group said in an Instagram post explaining the decision to remove “De pies a cabeza” from online platforms. The song is a remix of the 1992 original included on Maná’s classic album ”¿Dónde jugarán los niños?”

“For the last 30 years Maná has supported and defended the rights of Latinos in the world. There is no business or promotion that is worth more than the dignity of our people,” the band wrote on Instagram.

Jam, known for songs such as “Travesuras,” “Voy a Beber” and the J Balvin collaboration “X” expressed his support for Trump last Friday at a rally in Las Vegas. When introducing the singer, Trump seemed to mistake him for a woman: “Latin Music superstar Nicky Jam! Do you know Nicky, she’s hot. Where’s Nicky?” he said.

Despite the confusion, Jam expressed pleasure at meeting Trump, who since his first presidential campaign has promised to close the border and espoused harsh anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Maná has supported the cause of migrants in the United States for more than two decades. In 2018, upon receiving the Latin Recording Academy’s Person of the Year award, their vocalist Fher Olvera promised: “We will continue to fight for the rights of migrants who have made this country great; in the last century, they were the difference for this country to be as great as it is.”

A representative for Jam did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment. A representative for Maná confirmed the band’s statement, but did not offer further details.

Founded in Jalisco, Mexico, Maná has been awarded six Latin Grammys and four Grammys and is one of the most influential bands in Latin America. It also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In addition to Maná, a long list of artists have requested that their music not be associated with or used by Trump, including ABBA, The White Stripes, Celine Dion, Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna, Phil Collins, Pharrell, R.E.M. and Guns N’ Roses.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.