Emmy Awards: Full list of winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 76th annual Emmy Awards were handed out Sunday at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 76th annual Emmy Awards were handed out Sunday at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

“Shogun” set a single season record for most wins with 18. “Shogun” won best drama series, and Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai won acting awards for their roles.

“Hacks” won the award for best comedy series. ”Baby Reindeer” and “The Bear” won four awards apiece.

Early winners included Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White and Liza Colón-Zayas, who won awards for their work in the comedy series “The Bear.”

Stars presenting Emmys to their peers included: Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Maya Rudolph and Martin Sheen.

Several actors and shows, including Rudolph, won last week. Rudolph won her sixth Emmy Award at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys for her voice work on “Big Mouth.” Jamie Lee Curtis also picked up a supporting actress Emmy last weekend for her appearance on “The Bear.”

Here’s a list of winners at Sunday’s Emmys:

Drama series

“Shogun”

Comedy series

“Hacks”

Limited, anthology series, movie

“Baby Reindeer”

Actor in a drama series

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”

Actress in a drama series

Anna Sawai, “Shogun”

Supporting actor in a drama series

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Supporting actress in a drama series

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Actor in a comedy series

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Actor in a limited, anthology series or movie

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Actress in a limited, anthology series or movie

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Supporting actress limited, anthology series or movie

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Supporting actor in a limited, anthology series or movie

Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”

Reality competition program

“The Traitors,” Peacock

Scripted variety series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Talk series

“The Daily Show”

Writing for a variety special

Alex Edelman, “Just for Us”

Writing for a comedy series

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks”

Writing for a drama series

Will Smith, “Slow Horses”

Writing for a limited series, anthology or movie

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Directing for a limited or anthology series

Steven Zaillian, “Ripley”

Directing for a comedy series

Christopher Storer, “The Bear”

Directing for a drama series

Frederick E.O. Toye, “Shogun”

Governors award

Greg Berlanti

___

For more on this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/emmy-awards

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.