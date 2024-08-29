Oasis adds 3 shows to its 2025 tour as fans clamor for tickets to Gallagher brothers’ reunion

LONDON (AP) — Oasis has added three more dates to its reunion tour of Britain and Ireland, citing “unprecedented demand,”…

LONDON (AP) — Oasis has added three more dates to its reunion tour of Britain and Ireland, citing “unprecedented demand,” as fans of the Britpop behemoths braced for a rush to secure tickets that start at about 74 pounds (just under $100).

The new shows announced Thursday are at Heaton Park in the band’s home city of Manchester, England on July 16, 2025, at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 30 and at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Aug. 12.

Oasis is now scheduled to play 17 gigs — its first shows for 15 years — in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin starting at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 4.

Oasis was one of the dominant British acts of the 1990s, producing hits including “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger.” Its sound was fueled by singalong rock choruses and the combustible chemistry between guitarist-songwriter Noel Gallagher and his brother Liam, the band’s singer.

Oasis split in 2009, with Noel Gallagher quitting the band after a backstage dustup with his brother at a festival near Paris. Noel told the AP in a 2011 interview that he left after an incident in which younger brother Liam started wielding a guitar “like an axe … and he’s swinging this guitar around and he kind of you know, he took my face off with it, you know?”

While the Gallagher brothers, now aged 57 and 51, haven’t performed together since, both regularly perform Oasis songs at their solo gigs. They’ve also each fired off criticisms of the other in the press.

Announcing the reunion on Tuesday, the band said fans would experience “the spark and intensity” that occurs only when they appear on stage together.

The tour will begin July 4 and 5 at the Principality Stadium. Oasis will also perform in Manchester, on July 11, 12, 16, 19 and 20; in London on July 25, 26 and 30 and Aug. 2 and 3; in Edinburgh on Aug. 8, 9 and 12; and Croke Park in Dublin on Aug. 16 and 17.

The band said there are plans for Oasis to perform in “other continents outside of Europe later next year.” It scotched rumors Oasis would headline next year’s Glastonbury festival, saying no festival dates were planned.

Tickets go on sale Saturday at 8 a.m. (0700GMT, 3 a.m. EDT) in Ireland and an hour later in the U.K. Fans were also able to apply for a presale ballot to be held on Friday. It’s unclear how many tickets will be issued through the ballot.

Prices for the London, Cardiff and Edinburgh concerts range from about 74 pounds ($97) to just over 200 pounds ($260) for seats, and about 150 pounds (about $200) to stand. In Manchester, the cheapest tickets are 148 pounds ($195) to stand, with no seated option.

The costliest option is a 506-pound ($666) package for the London gigs that includes a pre-show party, admission to an Oasis exhibition, souvenirs and a “premium collectible item.”

Irish promoter MCD says tickets for the Dublin shows will start at 86.50 euros ($96) plus booking fee.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.