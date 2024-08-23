National Landing hosts ‘Fridays at the Fountain’ for final time of the summer in Crystal City

National Landing hosts this summer's final "Fridays at the Fountain" from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Water Park in Crystal City, Virginia.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Fridays at the Fountain in Crystal City (Part 1)

Are you looking for a fun and relaxing way to unwind in the evening after a hard week at work?

National Landing hosts this summer’s final “Fridays at the Fountain” from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Water Park at 1601 Crystal Drive in Crystal City, Virginia.

“‘Fridays at the Fountain’ is a long-standing tradition in National Landing, but we’re coming up on our one-year anniversary this fall of a re-imagined Water Park,” National Landing BID president and executive director Tracy Sayegh Gabriel told WTOP.

“The re-imagined Water Park opened in October of 2023. It had always been a wonderful community park space, but the new Water Park has a dozen eateries, a great landscape, it’s really an oasis in a city setting.”

The event has featured a variety of genres so far this summer, including jazz and funk with Clarence Ward III & Dat Feel Good, salsa with Max Rosado and the 7th Street Band, blues with Carly Harvey, R&B with Deidra Love, Latin funk with Bongo District, bluegrass with Moose Jaw Bluegrass, and the soul and R&B stylings of Bryan Lee.

This Friday’s final summer event features D.C. go-go band Mambo Sauce, aptly named after the city’s own beloved condiment, performing two live sets with a brief intermission as a DJ keeps the music going in between.

“Bring a blanket or a chair,” Gabriel said. “This is an event for all ages to enjoy great live music and fabulous food.”

Indeed, if you work up an appetite dancing, you can also grab a bite from the unique outdoor food hall.

“We have nearly a dozen eateries, most of which are outdoor concessions,” Gabriel said. “Water Park features Brij Coffee, Bubbie’s Plant Burgers, Cracked Eggery, Crush Pizza, Dolci Gelati, Falafel Inc., PhoWheels, Queen Mother’s Kitchen, Tiki Thai and Water Bar, [which is] perched on top of Water Park’s fountain.”

After the event, feel free to visit the other cool restaurants and entertainment options nearby.

“Water Park is in the heart of National Landing along Crystal Drive in a stretch that is fast-transforming with some of the most exciting businesses in the DMV,” Gabriel said. “We’ve got an Alamo Cinema Drafthouse, as well as Mah-Ze-Dahr, great tacos at Tacombi, we also have a very new concept by Peter Chang that’s NiHao. … Of course, if you need ice cream we’ve got Van Leeuwen that just opened up around the corner from Water Park.”

The Water Park is located just a block from the Crystal City Metro station.

Find more information here.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Fridays at the Fountain in Crystal City (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.