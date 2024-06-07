Robert Gossett and Courtney Hope win supporting acting honors at Daytime Emmys

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Gossett of “General Hospital” and Courtney Hope of “The Young and the Restless” won supporting…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Gossett of “General Hospital” and Courtney Hope of “The Young and the Restless” won supporting acting honors at the Daytime Emmys on Friday night.

Gossett, a first cousin to the late Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr., was honored for the second straight year for his role as Marshall Ashford on the ABC soap opera.

Hope, who plays Sally Spectra on the CBS soap, originated the role on “The Bold and the Beautiful” in 2017 before moving to “B&B” in 2020.

The ceremony honoring soap operas, talk and game shows aired live on CBS from The Westin Bonaventure hotel in downtown Los Angeles

The 51st annual Daytime Emmys returned to their usual place on the calendar, just six months after the show’s 50th edition aired in December after being pushed back because of last year’s Hollywood writers and actors strikes.

