One Loudoun Summer Concert Series returns to Northern Virginia with chill, outdoor music vibes

WTOP's Jason Fraley attended the first 2024 concert in the One Loudoun Summer Concert Series as it returns to Ashburn, Virginia.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley covers the One Loudoun Summer Concert Series (Part 2)

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. One Loudoun Summer Concert Series returns to Northern Virginia

Are you looking for a relaxing way to unwind after you get off work on Wednesday evening?

The One Loudoun Summer Concert Series returns to One Loudoun in Ashburn, Virginia.

WTOP’s Jason Fraley attended the kickoff event to rock out with the Frederick, Maryland, cover band Crash the Limo on May 22, then spoke with the series organizer for a preview of the remaining shows this summer.

“We were very happy with the turnout,” property marketing and specialty leasing coordinator Kelsey Smith told WTOP. “We put on these events so the community has a place to come and gather and get together, so it was a great turnout for us. I would say from start to finish, coming and going, we saw maybe 150 to 200 people.”

The band members of Crash the Limo had a blast performing in such a vibrant outdoor venue.

“It’s a whole lot of fun,” lead singer Jason Perry told WTOP. “Everybody can come out to these things, so it’s fun. You’ve got little kids dancing, you’ve got dogs dancing. … It’s a blast.”

“The best part was seeing the kids run around and have fun,” lead guitarist Kevin Holmes added.

The concert series continues this Wednesday, June 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. with the band Firekite.

“I think they’re a 90s rock band, so if you’re in the area, come on by, it’s going to be a great time,” Smith said.

After that, the “Full House” inspired band “Uncle Jesse” arrives on Wednesday, July 17.

“All of the bands are kind of within that genre of 90s and 80s,” Smith said.

The penultimate show is with Scott Kurt on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 7 to 9 p.m.

“Scott Kurt has actually played at many of our other summer concert series and our other events here, so the locals know him and they get pretty excited for him,” Smith said.

It all culminates with Fantasm on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 7 to 9 p.m.

“(You know they’re fantastic) just by their name,” Smith said.

This event is free and open to all ages. Pets are allowed — and encouraged to dance.

“On the plaza, we have tables and chairs set up, so people can come, you don’t necessarily have to bring your own chairs, they are already there, you can just come and relax with your family and listen to some music,” Smith said. “Around the property, we have shops that they can go shop at beforehand. … All the parking here is free, so we offer street parking and then we have four garage parking (decks) as well. It’s free all day every day.”

You can also bring food from one of the local restaurants, but alcohol is strictly prohibited.

“There are plenty of restaurants if they want to come get dinner before and then head to the plaza and enjoy music,” Smith said. “We have Uncle Julio’s, Matchbox, The Lost Fox, City Tap, Sense of Thai, Nando’s (Peri-Peri), Bar Louie. … If you want to make a whole evening at Alamo (Cinema Drafthouse), they serve food, so you can get dinner and a movie, then come to the plaza and enjoy music. … It’s a great way to just have a chill, relaxed night.”

Find more information here.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley covers the One Loudoun Summer Concert Series (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.