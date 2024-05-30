US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “You Like It Darker” by Stephen King (Scribner) 2. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s) 3.…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “You Like It Darker” by Stephen King (Scribner)

2. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

3. “Mind Games” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

4. “Heavenbreaker (deluxe ltd. ed.” by Sara Wolf (Red Tower)

5. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

6. “One Perfect Couple” by Ruth Ware (Scout)

7. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

8. “Think Twice” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

9. “The 24th Hour” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)

10. “Tom Clancy: Act of Defiance” by Andrews/Wilson (Putnam)

11. “Five Broken Blades (deluxe ltd. ec)” by Mai Corland (Red Tower)

12. “Lies and Weddings” by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday)

13. “A Calamity of Souls” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

14. “The Paradise Problem” by Christina Lauren (Gallery)

15. “Long Island” by Colm Toibin (Scribner)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “What This Comedian Said Will Shock You” by Bill Maher (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Day Trading Attention” by Gary Vaynerchuk (Harper Business)

3. “The Demon of Unrest” by Erik Larson (Crown)

4. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

5. “Old Time Hawkey’s Recipes from the Cedar Swamp” by Old Time Hawkey (DK)

6. “The New Menopause” by Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)

7. “The Situation Room” by George Stephanopoulos (Grand Central)

8. “Good Energy” Casey Means (Avery)

9. “The Official Stardew Valley Cookbook” by ConcernedApe/Novak (Random House Worlds)

10. “Take Back Your Brain” by Kara Loewentheil (Penguin Life)

11. “Once upon a Time” by Elizabeth Beller (Gallery)

12. “What’s Gaby Cooking: Grilling All the Things” by Gaby Dalkin (Abrams)

13. “In My Time of Dying” by Sebastian Junger (Simon & Schuster)

14. “What a Fool Believes” by Michael McDonald (Dey Street)

15. “You Never Know” by Tom Selleck (Dey Street)

____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Just for the Summer” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

2. “This Summer Will Be Different” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

3. “King of Sloth” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

4. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

5. “Murder Your Employer” by Rupert Holmes (Avid Reader)

6. “The Teacher” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “Murder, Vol. 1” by G.T. Karber (Griffin)

9. “When the Moon Hatched” by Sarah A. Parker (Avon)

10. “Butcher & Blackbird” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

11. “Super Fan-Tastic Taylor Swift Coloring & Activity Bookl” by Jessica Kendall (Design Originals)

12. “Never Lie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

13. “The Dixon Rule” by Elle Kennedy (Bloom)

14. “King of Greed” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

15. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz (media tie-in)” by Heather Morris (Harper)

