Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 7-13: April 7: Country singer Bobby Bare is 89. Movie director Francis Ford…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 7-13:

April 7: Country singer Bobby Bare is 89. Movie director Francis Ford Coppola is 86. Actor Roberta Shore (“The Virginian”) is 81. Singer Patricia Bennett of The Chiffons is 77. Singer-guitarist John Oates of Hall and Oates is 76. Drummer John Dittrich of Restless Heart is 73. Singer Janis Ian is 73. Actor Jackie Chan is 70. Actor Russell Crowe is 60. Singer Mark Kibble of Take 6 is 60. Actor Bill Bellamy (“Last Comic Standing,” ″Fastlane”) is 59. Drummer Charlie Hall of The War on Drugs is 50. Singer-bassist John Cooper of Skillet is 49. Actor Heather Burns (“Miss Congeniality”) is 49. Singer John Cooper of Skillet is 49. Actor Kevin Alejandro (“Lucifer,” ″Southland”) is 48. Actor Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”) is 42. Bassist Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons is 39. Contemporary Christian singer Tauren Wells is 38. Actor Ed Speleers (“Downton Abbey”) is 36. Actor Conner Rayburn (“According to Jim”) is 25.

April 8: Original Mouseketeer Darlene Gillespie is 83. Singer Peggy Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 83. Songwriter Leon Huff of Gamble and Huff is 82. Actor Stuart Pankin (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Not Necessarily The News”) is 78. Guitarist Steve Howe of Yes (and of Asia) is 77. Film director John Madden (“Shakespeare in Love”) is 75. Bassist Mel Schacher of Grand Funk Railroad is 73. Singer-actor John Schneider (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 64. Guitarist Izzy Stradlin (Guns N’ Roses) is 62. Singer Julian Lennon is 61. Actor Dean Norris (“Breaking Bad,” ″Under the Dome”) is 61. Singer-guitarist Donita Sparks of L7 is 61. Actor Robin Wright is 58. Actor Patricia Arquette is 56. Actor JR Bourne (TV’s “Teen Wolf,” ″Revenge”) is 54. Singer Craig Honeycutt of Everything is 54. Drummer Darren Jessee of Ben Folds Five is 53. Actor Emma Caulfield (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 51. Actor Katee Sackhoff (“Battlestar Galactica”) is 44. Actor Taylor Kitsch (“True Detective,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 43. Singer-guitarist Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend is 40. Actor Taran Noah Smith (“Home Improvement”) is 40. Guitarist Jamie Sierota (Echosmith) is 31. Actor Sadie Calvano (“Mom”) is 27.

April 9: Actor Michael Learned (“The Waltons”) is 85. Actor Dennis Quaid is 70. Humorist Jimmy Tingle (“60 Minutes II”) is 69. Keyboardist Dave Innis of Restless Heart is 65. Talk show host Joe Scarborough (“Morning Joe”) is 61. Actor Mark Pellegrino (“Dexter”) is 59. Actor-model Paulina Porizkova is 59. Actor Cynthia Nixon (“Sex and the City”) is 58. Singer Kevin Martin of Candlebox is 55. TV personality Sunny Anderson (“The Kitchen”) is 49. Singer Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance is 47. Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam (“The Cosby Show”) is 45. Guitarist Albert Hammond Junior of The Strokes is 44. Actor Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 44. Actor Jay Baruchel (“Knocked Up,” ″Tropic Thunder”) is 42. Actor Annie Funke (“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”) is 39. Actor Jordan Masterson (“Last Man Standing”) is 38. Actor Leighton Meester (“Gossip Girl”) is 38. Singer-actor Jesse McCartney (“Summerland”) is 37. Singer Jazmine Sullivan is 37. Actor Kristen Stewart (“Twilight”) is 34. Actor Elle Fanning (“Because of Winn-Dixie”) is 26. Musician Lil Nas X is 25. Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright (“Game of Thrones”) is 25. Singer Jackie Evancho is 24.

April 10: Actor Steven Seagal is 72. Singer Terre Roche of The Roches is 71. Actor Peter MacNicol (“Numb3rs,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 70. Actor Olivia Brown (“Miami Vice”) is 67. Bassist Steven Gustafson of 10,000 Maniacs is 67. Singer-producer Babyface is 66. Musician Brian Setzer (Stray Cats) is 65. Singer Katrina Leskanich of Katrina and the Waves is 64. Drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander of Primus is 59. Singer Kenny Lattimore is 57. Comedian Orlando Jones is 56. Guitarist Mike Mushok of Staind is 55. Rapper Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest is 54. Actor David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) is 49. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 45. Actor Laura Bell Bundy is 43. Actor Harry Hadden-Paton (“Downton Abbey”) is 43. Actor Chyler Leigh (“Supergirl,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 42. Bassist Andrew Dost of fun. is 41. Actor Ryan Merriman (“The Pretender”) is 41. Singer-actor Mandy Moore (“This is Us”) is 40. Actor Barkhad Abdi (“Captain Phillips”) is 39. Actor Shay Mitchell (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 37. Actor Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense”) is 36. Country singer Maren Morris is 34. Singer-actor AJ Michalka of Aly and AJ is 33. Actor Daisy Ridley (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 32. Actor Sofia Carson (“Descendants”) is 31. Actor Ruby Jerins (“Nurse Jackie”) is 26.

April 11: Actor Joel Grey is 92. Actor Louise Lasser is 85. Actor Peter Riegart (film’s “Animal House,” TV’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 77. Actor Bill Irwin (“Law & Order: SVU”) is 74. Singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is 67. Guitarist Nigel Pulsford (Bush) is 63. Country singer Steve Azar is 60. Singer Lisa Stansfield is 58. Actor Johnny Messner (“Killer Instinct,” ″The O.C.”) is 55. Bassist Dylan Keefe of Marcy Playground is 54. Actor Vicellous Shannon (“The Hurricane”) is 53. Rapper David Banner is 50. Actor Tricia Helfer (“Lucifer”) is 50. Drummer Chris Gaylor of All-American Rejects is 45. Actor Kelli Garner (“Taking Woodstock,” ″Lars and the Real Girl”) is 40. Singer Joss Stone is 37. Actor Kaitlyn Jenkins (“Bunheads”) is 32.

April 12: Musician Herbie Hancock is 84. Musician John Kay of Steppenwolf is 80. Actor Ed O’Neill (“Modern Family,” ″Married…With Children”) is 78. Actor Dan Lauria (“The Wonder Years”) is 77. Talk show host David Letterman is 77. Singer J.D. Nicholas of The Commodores is 72. Singer Pat Travers is 70. Actor Andy Garcia is 68. Country singer Vince Gill is 67. TV personality J Alexander (“America’s Next Top Model”) is 66. Guitarist Will Sergeant of Echo and the Bunnymen is 66. Singer Art Alexakis (al-ex-AH’-kis) of Everclear is 62. Singer Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls is 60. Actor Alicia Coppola (TV’s “Jericho,” film’s “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”) is 56. Singer Nicholas Hexum of 311 (three-eleven) is 54. Actor Retta (“Good Girls,” ″Parks and Recreation”) is 54. Actor Nicholas Brendon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 53. Actor Shannen Doherty is 53. Actor Marley Shelton (“Pleasantville”) is 50. Actor Sarah Jane Morris (“NCIS”) is 47. Bassist Guy Berryman of Coldplay is 46. Actor Riley Smith (“Nashville”) is 46. Actor Claire Danes is 45. Actor Jennifer Morrison (“Once Upon a Time,” ″House”) is 45. Actor Matt McGorry (“How To Get Away With Murder,” ″Orange Is the New Black”) is 38. Actor Brooklyn Decker (“Grace and Frankie”) is 37. Drummer Joe Rickard of Red is 37. Singer-guitarist Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco is 37. Actor Saoirse Ronan is 30.

April 13: Actor Edward Fox is 87. Singer Lester Chambers of The Chambers Brothers is 84. Composer Bill Conti (“Rocky” film theme) is 82. Musician Jack Casady of Jefferson Airplane is 80. Musician Al Green is 78. Actor Ron Perlman is 74. Actor William Sadler (“Wonderfalls,” ″Roswell”) is 74. Singer Peabo Bryson is 73. Drummer Max Weinberg of the E Street Band (and “Late Night With Conan O’Brien”) is 73. Keyboardist Jimmy Destri (Blondie) is 70. Comedian Gary Kroeger (“Saturday Night Live”) is 67. Actor Saundra Santiago (“Miami Vice”) is 67. Guitarist Joey Mazzola (Sponge) is 63. Actor Page Hannah (TV’s “Fame”) is 60. Actor-comedian Caroline Rhea (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” ″The Biggest Loser”) is 60. Bassist Lisa Umbarger (The Toadies) is 59. Guitarist Marc Ford (Black Crowes) is 58. Actor Ricky Schroder is 54. Singer Aaron Lewis of Staind is 52. Actor Bokeem Woodbine (TV’s “Fargo,” ″Saving Grace”) is 51. Singer Lou Bega is 49. Actor Glenn Howerton (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 48. Actor Kyle Howard (“Royal Pains”) is 46. Actor Kelli Giddish (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 44. Actor Courtney Peldon (“Boston Public”) is 43. Singer Nellie McKay is 42. Rapper Ty Dolla $ign is 42. Actor Allison Williams (“Girls”) is 36. Actor Hannah Marks (“Necessary Roughness”) is 31.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.