‘You can’t beat this dude’: Comedian Kevin Hart awarded with Mark Twain Prize

The 25th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor was awarded to Kevin Hart on Sunday night. At 44, Hart is one of the youngest recipients.

The 25th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor was awarded to comedian and actor Kevin Hart Sunday night.

At 44, Hart is one of the youngest recipients to receive the honor. He accepted the lifetime achievement award with several of his comedic peers watching in the VIP balcony of the Kennedy Center, including Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.

“I feel blessed simply because I’m doing the thing I love,” Hart told WTOP before the gala.

Before Hart became an internationally known movie star, he worked at Philadelphia City Sports selling sneakers. A coworker named Alice told Hart that he was funny and that he should try comedy. He listened and went on to win amateur night at the comedy club Laugh House.

Soon after, Hart quit his job to pursue comedy.

“Alice was right,” he said. “Her suggestion came from me being good energy in our work environment. That suggestion prompted me to get on stage and fall in love with what is my career and craft.”

While Hart paid his dues doing comedy, he needed $400 for his rent and turned to his mother, Nancy, for the money. She advised her then-19-year-old to read his bible. Hart opened the book to find checks signed by his mom for him.

Twenty-five years later, movies starring Hart have earned over $4 billion in the global box office.

“Of course the money becomes the money, and it’s great,” he told WTOP. “But happiness makes it better.”

In his 2017 book, “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons,” Hart opened up about his relationship with his late father, Henry Witherspoon, who battled alcohol and drug abuse and spent time in jail. One story Hart shared was that his father stole $20 out of his birthday card.

As they both got older, Hart grew closer with Witherspoon before his death in 2022. He recalled laughing with his father while watching comedy specials by Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy.

Now, Hart joins the legendary comedians in becoming a Mark Twain Prize recipient.

Kevin Hart answers questions on the red carpet at The Kennedy Center. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Kevin Hart attends the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, which is being presented to him on Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Washington. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart attend the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Kevin Hart, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Washington. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Kevin Hart attends the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Kevin Hart, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Washington. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Nelly, left, and Robin Thicke attend the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Kevin Hart on Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Washington. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Robin Thicke, center, points the microphone to Chelsea Handler at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Kevin Hart, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Washington. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Tiffany Haddish attends the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Kevin Hart, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Washington. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Nikki Glaser attends the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Kevin Hart, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Washington. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP George Wallace attends the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Kevin Hart, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Washington. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Shahidah Omar, left, and J.B. Smoove attend the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Kevin Hart, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Washington. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP ( 1 /10) Share This Gallery: Share This:

“He’s like a little Iron Man,” actor and comedian J.B. Smoove told WTOP, comparing Hart to a superhero. “He’s been through so many things and he still comes out shining. You can’t beat this dude.”

Celebrities and prominent comedians joined in the tribute to Hart, with several specifically citing the comic’s work ethic, positivity and relentless dedication to his art.

“He’s just inspirational,” said comedienne Nikki Glazer on the red carpet. ”He’s one of the most naturally talented people I’ve met. But he also loves himself, which is not something you can say about every successful comic.”

Comedian George Wallace said Hart has a “God-given gift,” that he is lovable when you first see him.

“He’s just one of those people that brings laughter and joy,” Wallace said. “You can’t beat that.”

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor will stream on Netflix on Saturday, May 11.

The Associated Press contributed this report.

