US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

2. “The #1 Lawyer” by Patterson/Allen (Little, Brown)

3. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

4. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

5. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

6. “A Fate Inked in Blood” by Danielle L. Jensen (Del Rey)

7. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)

8. “House of Flame and Shadow” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

9. “First Lie Wins” by Ashley Elston (Viking/Dorman)

10. “Expiration Dates” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

11. “The Hunter” by Tana French (Viking)

12. “Three-Inch Teeth” by C.J. Box (Putnam)

13. “Never Too Late” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

14. “Gothikana” by Runyx (Bramble)

15. “Still See You Everywhere” by Lisa Gardner (Grand Central)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Get It Together” by Jesse Watters (Broadside)

2. “Barbie: The World Tour” by Phil Robertson (Thomas Nelson)

3. “Ghost Town Living” by Brent Underwood (Harmony)

4. “Blood Money” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

5. “Bad Therapy” by Abigail Shrier (Sentinel)

6. “Zaytinya” by Jose Andres (Ecco)

7. “We’ve Got Issues” by Phillip C. McGraw (Threshold)

8. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

9. “Elevate and Dominate” by Deon Sanders (13A)

10. “TThe Art of Final Fantasy” (Square Enix)

11. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

12. “Mostly What Good Does” by Savannah Guthrie (Thomas Nelson)

13. “The Moth Presents: A Point of Beauty” by The Moth (Crown)

14. “Supercommunicators” by Charles Duhigg (Random House)

15. “Rhett & Link Present: The Mythical Cookbook” by Josh Scherer (Harvest)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Spy X Family, Vol. 11” by Tatsuya Endo (Viz)

2. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. “The Teacher” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “Super Fan-Tastic Taylor Swift Coloring & Activity Book” by Jessica Kendall (Design Originals)

6. “Bride” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

7. “For the Fans: Taylor Swift” by Catherine/Luchini (Mad Libs)

8. “A Touch of Chaos” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom)

9. “Never Lie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “Butcher & Blackbird” by Brynne Weaver (Zando)

11. “Weyward” by Emilia Hart (Griffin)

12. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

13. “Wildfire” by Hannah Grace (Atria)15. “King of Wrath” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

14. “King of Wrath” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

15. “The Dead Guy Next Door” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

