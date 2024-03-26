US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio) 2. Atomic…

Nonfiction

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

4. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

5. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

6. Hidden Potential by Adam Grant, narrated by the author, Maurice Ashley, R. A. Dickey, Evelyn Glennie, Sara Maria Hasbun, Francis Idehen, Alison Levine, Benny Lewis, Kari Louhivuori, Nelli Louhivuori, Brandon Payne, Richard Pine, Gil Winch and full cast (Penguin Audio)

7. Get It Together by Jesse Watters, narrated by Larry Wayne (HarperAudio)

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

9. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

10. Slow Productivity by Cal Newport, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

2. Dune by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance, Ilyana Kadushin, Byron Jennings, David R. Gordon, Jason Culp, Kent Broadhurst, Oliver Wyman, Patricia Kilgarriff and Scott Sowers (Macmillan Audio)

3. A Murder to Remember by Brynn Kelly, performed by Brittany Pressley and Max Roll (Audible Originals)

4. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Penguin Audio)

5. The Rip by Holly Craig, performed by Carly Foxx and Shalom Brune-Franklin (Audible Studios)

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

7. The Justice by James Patterson and Aaron Cooley, performed by Sanaa Lathan, David Rasche, Susan Kelechi Watson, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Luke Tennie and full cast (Audible Originals)

8. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Hachette UK – Bookouture)

9. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

10. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

