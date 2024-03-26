US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. The #1 Lawyer by James Patterson & Nancy Allen (Little, Brown and Company)…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. The #1 Lawyer by James Patterson & Nancy Allen (Little, Brown and Company)

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

3. Listen for the Lie by Amy Tintera (Celadon Books)

4. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

5. Dune by Frank Herbert (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

7. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

8. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Worth Dying For by Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

10. James by Percival Everett (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

3. Dune by Frank Herbert (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

4. Don’t Believe Everything You Think: Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering (Unabridged) by Joseph Nguyen (Audible)

5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. A Court of Mist and Fury(Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

8. First Lie Wins: A Novel (Unabridged) by Ashley Elston (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. Vanderbilt by Anderson Cooper & Katherine Howe (HarperCollins Publishers )

