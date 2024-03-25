Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 31-April 6: March 31: Actor William Daniels (“St. Elsewhere,” ″Boy Meets World”) is…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 31-April 6:

March 31: Actor William Daniels (“St. Elsewhere,” ″Boy Meets World”) is 97. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 90. Actor Shirley Jones is 90. Musician Herb Alpert is 89. Actor Christopher Walken is 81. Comedian Gabe Kaplan (“Welcome Back Kotter”) is 80. Guitarist Mick Ralphs of Bad Company and of Mott the Hoople is 80. Actor Rhea Perlman (“Cheers”) is 76. Actor Ed Marinaro (“Hill Street Blues,” ″Sisters”) is 74. Guitarist Angus Young of AC/DC is 69. Bassist Bob Crawford of The Avett Brothers is 53. Actor Ewan McGregor is 53. Actor Erica Tazel (“Queen Sugar,” “The Good Fight”) is 49. Rapper Tony Yayo is 46. Actor-musician Kate Micucci (“Raising Hope,” comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates) is 44. Actor Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta” ″Book of Mormon”) is 42. Actor Melissa Ordway (“The Young and the Restless”) is 41. Jazz trumpeter Christian Scott is 41. Producer-songwriter Jack Antonoff of Bleachers (and of fun.) is 40. Actor Jessica Szohr (“Gossip Girl”) is 39.

April 1: Actor Don Hastings (“As the World Turns”) is 90. Actor Ali MacGraw is 85. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 76. Keyboardist Billy Currie of Ultravox is 74. Actor Annette O’Toole (“Smallville”) is 72. Director Barry Sonnenfeld (“Get Shorty,” “Men in Black”) is 71. Singer Susan Boyle is 63. Actor Jose Zuniga (“Mission Impossible: 3,” ″Twilight”) is 62. Country singer Woody Lee is 56. Actor Jessica Collins (“The Young and the Restless”) is 53. Rapper-actor Method Man is 53. Filmmakers Albert and Allen Hughes (“Menace II Society,” ″Dead Presidents”) are 52. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is 51. Actor David Oyelowo (“Selma,” ″The Butler”) is 48. Actor Sam Huntington (“Superman Returns,” ″Jungle 2 Jungle”) is 42. Actor Taran Killam (“12 Years a Slave,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 42. Actor Matt Lanter (“90210”) is 41. Singer Hillary Scott of Lady A is 38. Drummer Arejay Hale of Halestorm is 37. Actor Asa Butterfield (“Hugo,” ″Nanny McPhee Returns”) is 27.

April 2: Actor Linda Hunt (TV’s “NCIS: LA,” film’s “The Year of Living Dangerously”) is 79. Actor Sam Anderson (“Lost,” ″ER,” ″Perfect Strangers”) is 77. Singer Emmylou Harris is 77. Actor Pamela Reed is 75. Drummer Dave Robinson of The Cars is 75. Country singer Buddy Jewell is 63. Actor Christopher Meloni (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 63. Singer Keren Woodward of Bananarama is 63. Country singer Billy Dean is 62. Actor Clark Gregg (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 62. Actor Jana Marie Hupp (“Ed”) is 60. Guitarist Greg Camp (Smash Mouth) is 57. Guitarist Tony Fredianelli (Third Eye Blind) is 55. Actor Roselyn Sanchez (TV’s “Grand Hotel,” ″Without a Trace”) is 51. Actor Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us,” “The Mandalorian”) is 49. Actor Adam Rodriguez (“Criminal Minds,” ″CSI: Miami”) is 49. Actor Michael Fassbender (“Shame,” ″Inglourious Basterds”) is 47. Keyboardist Jesse Carmichael of Maroon 5 is 45. Actor Bethany Joy Lenz (formerly Galeotti) (“One Tree Hill”) is 43. Singer Lee Dewyze (“American Idol”) is 38. Country singer Chris Janson is 38. Actor Drew Van Acker (“Training Day,” ″Pretty Little Liars”) is 38. Actor Jesse Plemons (TV’s “Fargo,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 36.

April 3: Actor Eric Braeden (“The Young and the Restless”) is 83. Actor Marsha Mason is 82. Singer Wayne Newton is 82. Singer Tony Orlando is 80. Singer Richard Thompson is 75. Bassist Curtis Stone of Highway 101 is 74. Guitarist Mick Mars of Motley Crue is 68. Actor Alec Baldwin is 66. Actor David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) is 65. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 63. Singer-guitarist Mike Ness of Social Distortion is 62. Singer Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) is 56. Actor Jennie Garth (“Beverly Hills 90210″) is 52. Actor Adam Scott (“Severance,” “Parks and Recreation”) is 51. Guitarist Drew Shirley of Switchfoot is 50. Actor Matthew Goode (“Downton Abbey,” ″The Good Wife”) is 46. Actor Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 42. Singer Leona Lewis is 39. Actor Amanda Bynes is 38. Actor Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) is 37. Actor Hayley Kiyoko (“CSI: Cyber”) is 33. Bassist Sam Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet is 25.

April 4: Actor Craig T. Nelson is 80. Actor Christine Lahti (“Chicago Hope”) is 74. Singer Steve Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 73. Actor Mary-Margaret Humes (“Dawson’s Creek,” ″History of the World Part 1″) is 70. Writer-producer David E. Kelley (“Ally McBeal,” ″The Practice”) is 68. Actor Constance Shulman (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 66. Actor Hugo Weaving (“The Matrix,” ″Lord of the Rings”) is 64. Talk show host Graham Norton is 61. Comedian David Cross (“Arrested Development,” ″Mr. Show”) is 60. Actor Robert Downey Junior is 59. Actor Nancy McKeon is 58. Country singer Clay Davidson is 53. Singer Josh Todd of Buckcherry is 53. Singer Jill Scott is 52. Bassist Magnus Sveningsson of The Cardigans is 52. Magician David Blaine is 51. Singer Kelly Price is 51. Singer Andre Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 50. Guitarist Josh McSwain of Parmalee is 49. Actor James Roday (“A Million Little Things,” “Psych”) is 48. Actor Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face,” “Orange Is The New Black”) is 45. Actor-comedian Eric Andre (“The Eric Andre Show”) is 41. Actor Amanda Righetti (“The Mentalist”) is 41. Actor-singer Jamie Lynn Spears (“Zoey 101″) is 33. Actor Daniela Bobadilla (“The Middle,” “Anger Management”) is 31. Singer Austin Mahone is 28.

April 5: Filmmaker Roger Corman is 98. Country singer Tommy Cash is 84. Actor Michael Moriarty (“Law and Order”) is 83. Singer Allan Clarke of The Hollies is 82. Actor Max Gail (“Sons and Daughters,” ″Barney Miller”) is 81. Actor Jane Asher is 78. Singer Agnetha Faltskog of ABBA is 74. Actor Mitch Pileggi (“The X Files”) is 72. Singer Peter Case of The Plimsouls is 70. Rapper-actor Christopher “Kid” Reid of Kid ‘n Play (“House Party”) is 60. Guitarist Mike McCready of Pearl Jam is 58. Musician Paula Cole is 56. Actor Krista Allen (“Baywatch,” ″What About Brian”) is 53. Actor Victoria Hamilton (“The Crown”) is 53. Country singer Pat Green is 52. Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 51. Rapper Juicy J (Three 6 Mafia) is 49. Actor Sterling K. Brown (Film’s “Black Panther,” TV’s “This Is Us”) is 48. Singer-guitarist Mike Eli of Eli Young Band is 43. Actor Hayley Atwell (“Marvel’s Agent Carter”) is 42. Actor Lily James (“Downton Abbey”) is 35.

April 6: Actor Billy Dee Williams is 87. Actor Roy Thinnes (“The Invaders”) is 86. Director Barry Levinson (“Rain Man,” “The Natural”) is 82. Actor John Ratzenberger (“Cheers”) is 77. Actor Patrika Darbo (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 76. Actor Marilu Henner (“Taxi,” ″Evening Shade”) is 72. Actor Michael Rooker (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 69. Guitarist Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule is 64. Singer-guitarist Black Francis of The Pixies is 59. Actor Ari Meyers (“Kate & Ally”) is 55. Actor Paul Rudd is 55. Actor Jason Hervey (“The Wonder Years”) is 52. Bassist Markku Lappalainen (Hoobastank) is 51. Actor Zach Braff (“Scrubs”) is 49. Actor Joel Garland (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 49. Actor Candace Cameron Bure (“Full House”) is 48. Actor Teddy Sears (“24: Legacy”) is 47. Musician Robert Glasper is 46. Actor Eliza Coupe (“Happy Endings,” ″Scrubs”) is 43. Actor Charlie McDermott (“The Middle”) is 34.

