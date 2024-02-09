Ready for Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show? Yeah!

This year, it's finally time for R&B superstar Usher, who has no shortage of hit songs to choose from, to rock the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

FILE - Usher arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story" in Beverly Hills, Calif., on , June 21, 2017. Usher has announced a new North American tour. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) FILE - Usher arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story" in Beverly Hills, Calif., on , June 21, 2017. Usher has announced a new North American tour. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Megastars like The Weeknd, Dr. Dre and Rihanna have all rocked the Super Bowl Halftime Show over the past three years.

I highly doubt we’ll hear any 30th anniversary tunes from his self-titled debut album “Usher” (1994), which he released when he was just 16 years old, but I’ll be dancing in my seat if he plays anything from his breakthrough sophomore album “My Way” (1997), including the title track, “Nice & Slow” and “You Make Me Wanna.”

The eight-time Grammy winner could also pull songs from his third album “8701” (2001), including “U Don’t Have to Call,” “U Remind Me,” “U Turn” and “U Got It Bad,” which proved his staying power as a pop-culture force.

Still, if there’s one album he’s guaranteed to play, it’s his fourth album “Confessions” (2004). Slower songs like “Burn,” “My Boo” and “Confessions: Part 2” might not make the set, but he could bust out some dance moves on “Caught Up” and his most famous hit “Yeah!” — rumored to have guest appearances by Lil Jon and Ludacris.

Might Taylor Swift come down to join him? It would be a massive surprise, but she’ll likely wait and headline next year.

This Sunday, we’re far more likely to see artists who were featured on Usher’s club bangers, be it Young Jeezy on “Love in This Club” from his fifth album “Here I Stand” (2008), will.i.am. on “OMG” from his sixth album “Raymond v. Raymond” (2010) or Pitbull on “DJ Got Us Falling in Love Again” from the “Versus EP” (2010).

Even if you haven’t kept up with his seventh and eighth albums, “Looking 4 Myself” (2012) and “Hard II Love” (2016), there are still so many songs you’ll recognize on Sunday. Unlike other recent performances that created a generational divide between Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z, I predict Usher will give a universally-beloved performance like Bruno Mars in 2014 because the dude can dance (Gene Kelly eat your heart out).

If you like what you see on Sunday’s halftime show, feel free to pick up his ninth studio album “Coming Home” (2024), which conveniently drops this Friday, or you can grab a ticket to his recently announced “Past Present Future” concert tour, which kicks off at Capital One Arena in D.C. as its very first stop on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Which songs do you hope he’ll play? Hit me on X at @JFrayWTOP.

