List of 2024 Golden Globe nominees

The nominees for next year’s Golden Globe Awards have been announced.

BEST DRAMA MOVIE

“Anatomy of a Fall”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Maestro”; “Oppenheimer”; “Past Lives”; “The Zone of Interest”

BEST MOVIE MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“Air’; American Fiction”; ”Barbie”; “The Holdovers”; “May December”; “Poor Things”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOVIE DRAMA

Annette Bening, “Nyad”; Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Sandra Huller, “Anatomy of a Fall”; Greta Lee, “Past Lives”; Carey Mulligan, ”Maestro”; Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla”

ACTOR IN A MOVIE DRAMA

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Colman Domingo, “Rustin”; Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”; Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”; Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”; Jennifer Lawrence, “No Hard Feelings”; Natalie Portman,” May December”; Alma Poysti, “Fallen Leaves” Margot Robbie, “Barbie”; Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Nicolas Cage, “Dream Scenario”; Timothee Chalamet, “Wonka”; Matt Damon, “Air”; Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”; Joaquin Phoenix, “Beau Is Afraid”; Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”; Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”; Jodie Foster, “Nyad”; Julianne Moore, “May December”; Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”; Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things,”; Robert DeNiro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”; Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”; Charles Melton, “May December”; Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

ANIMATED FILM

“The Boy and the Heron”; “Elemental”; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”; “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”; “Suzume”; “Wish”

DIRECTOR

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”; Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”; Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”; Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”; Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Celine Song, “Past Lives”

SCORE

“Poor Things”; “Oppenheimer”; “The Boy and the Heron”; “Zone of Interest”; “Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”

ORIGINAL SONG

“Addicted to Romance“ from ”She Came to Me”, music and lyrics by Bruce Springsteen; “Dance the Night” from ”Barbie”, music and lyrics by: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin; “I’m Just Ken” from ”Barbie”, music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt; “Peaches” from ”The Super Mario Bros. Movie” music and lyrics Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker; “Road to Freedom” from ”Rustin”, music and lyrics by Lenny Kravitz; “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”, music and lyrics by Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell

BEST SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, “Barbie”; Tony McNamara, “Poor Things”; Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”; Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Celine Song, “Past Lives”; Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

BEST MOTION PICTURE NON-ENGLISH

“Anatomy of a Fall” (France); ”Fallen Leaves” (Finland); “Io Capitano” (Italy); “Past Lives” (USA); “Society of the Snow” (Spain); “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom/USA)

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

“Barbie”; “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3”; ‘John Wick: Chapter 4″; “Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1”; “Oppenheimer”; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”; “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”; “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”

TELEVISION DRAMA SERIES

“Succession”; “1923”; “The Last of Us”; “The Morning Show”; “The Diplomat”; “The Crown”

TELEVISION COMEDY SERIES

“Ted Lasso”; “Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear”; “Barry”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Jury Duty”

LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

All the Light We Cannot See”; “Beef”; “Daisy Jones & the Six”; “ ”Fargo”; “Fellow Travelers″; ”Lessons in Chemistry”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

Helen Mirren, “1923”; Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”; Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”; Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”; Emma Stone, “The Curse”

MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

Brian Cox, “Succession”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession”; Dominic West, “The Crown”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”; Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION COMEDY

Bill Hader, “Barry”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jason Segel, “Shrinking”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & The Six”; Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”; Elizabeth Olsen, “Love & Death”; Juno Temple, “Fargo”; Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”; Ali Wong, “Beef”

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”; Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones & The Six”; Jon Hamm, “Fargo”; Woody Harrelson, ”White House Plumbers”; David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”; Steven Yeun, “The Beef”

SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”; Abby Elliott, “The Bear”; Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”; J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”; Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”; James Marsden, “Jury Duty”; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”; Alan Ruck, “Succession”; Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

STAND-UP COMEDY TELEVISION SPECIAL

Ricky Gervais, “Armageddon”; Trevor Noah, “Where Was I”; Chris Rock, “Selective Outrage”; Amy Schumer, “Emergency Contact”; Sarah Silverman, “Someone You Love”; Wanda Sykes, “I’m an Entertainer”

This story first moved Dec. 11, 2023, and was updated on Jan. 4, 2024, to correct the spellings of the first names of actors Willem Dafoe and Ryan Gosling.

