From ‘Dune 2’ to ‘Furiosa’: Here are the must-see movies of 2024

The new year brings plenty of exciting movies, especially now that the Hollywood strikes are over. WTOP's Jason Fraley shares a list of them to watch.
The Oscar race is currently in full swing, but why not take a look ahead at some blockbusters?
Here are some of the upcoming highlights for 2024:
2024 Movie Calendar
Jan. 12: "Mean Girls"
“Drive-Away Dolls”
Feb. 23:
“Dune: Part Two”
March 1:
“Challengers”
April 26:
“The Fall Guy”
May 3:
“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”
May 24:
“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”
May 24:
“Horizon: An America Saga (Chapter 1)”
June 28:
“Twisters”
July 19:
“Deadpool 3”
July 26:
“Beetlejuice 2”
Sept. 6:
“Joker: Folie à Deux”
Oct. 4:
“Gladiator 2”
Nov. 22:
“Wicked”
Nov. 27:
“The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim”
VIDEO
