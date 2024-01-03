Live Radio
From ‘Dune 2’ to ‘Furiosa’: Here are the must-see movies of 2024

January 3, 2024, 12:06 PM

The Oscar race is currently in full swing, but why not take a look ahead at some blockbusters?

The new year brings plenty of exciting movies, especially now that the Hollywood strikes are over.

Here are some of the upcoming highlights for 2024:

2024 Movie Calendar

Jan. 12: “Mean Girls”

Feb. 23: “Drive-Away Dolls”

March 1: “Dune: Part Two”


April 26: “Challengers”

May 3: “The Fall Guy”

May 24: “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

May 24: “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

June 28: “Horizon: An America Saga (Chapter 1)”

July 19: “Twisters”

July 26: “Deadpool 3”

Sept. 6: “Beetlejuice 2”

Oct. 4: “Joker: Folie à Deux”

Nov. 22: “Gladiator 2”

Nov. 27: “Wicked”

Dec. 13: “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim”

