Ford’s Theatre hosts 2nd annual ‘Legacy Commissions: A First Look’ festival for rising playwrights of color

Playwright Chess Jakobs and director Aaron Posner at rehearsal for Ford’s Theatre’s reading of "The American Five" in January 2024. (Taylor Malone) Playwright Chess Jakobs and director Aaron Posner at rehearsal for Ford’s Theatre’s reading of "The American Five" in January 2024. (Taylor Malone) The most historic theater in the nation’s capital is showing off new works by rising playwrights of color.

Ford’s Theatre presents its second annual “Legacy Commissions: A First Look” festival this weekend with three readings of new works about underrepresented historical figures and themes of social justice and racial equity by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) playwrights that will broaden the American theatre canon.

“New work development involves bringing the playwrights together with directors and actors so we can actually hear the play as the playwrights develop the work … with public readings of the work to begin a dialogue with audiences,” Director of Artistic Programming José Carrasquillo told WTOP. “Last year was the first year we did it and it was really popular. We were very impressed by the number of people that showed up for our readings.”

The first reading is a brand-new play called “A Designer of Note, A Woman of Style” written by Charlayne Woodard and directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

“One of the most amazing things about her process is how she researches specific historical figures,” Carrasquillo said. “This particular piece is about Ann Lowe, an incredible fashion designer. She was actually the designer of Jacqueline Kennedy’s wedding dress … a life that starts in Alabama and travels all the way to New York. … The reason we don’t know her is because she was a Black woman. … People used to say she’s the best-kept secret.”

The second play is “SISTER X” written by Nambi E. Kelley and directed by Hana S. Sharif on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

“When we reached out to Nambi about what she was interested in writing, she really wanted to talk about the role of women in the Nation of Islam — both as a religious and political movement,” Carrasquillo said. “Those organizations when you think about them, you think about Elijah Muhammad or Malcolm X or many of the men that were part of that movement, but we never think about the women and the roles that they played.”

The third is “The American Five” written by Chess Jakobs and directed by Aaron Posner on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

“We all know the Martin Luther King ‘I Have a Dream’ speech was delivered at the Lincoln Memorial, but who wrote that speech? Who were the players that came together to create a historic moment that delivered a speech for the ages?” Carrasquillo said. “We are going to meet Martin Luther King, Coretta Scott, Bayard Rustin and other key players in crafting the speech … One of the people at that table was actually a white Jewish man.”

As you enjoy the staged readings, keep in mind that these plays are still works in progress.

“I hope everyone comes out to see them,” Carrasquillo said. “I think they’re exceptional and I believe that having audiences be a part of this process is very key and I think people will just really get a lot from the stories.”

