Baltimore to host Justin Timberlake for singer’s first world tour in 5 years

For the first time in five years, Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Timberlake is heading on tour, with tickets to his summer show in Baltimore, Maryland, going on sale Tuesday.

After a stunning return to New York’s Saturday Night Live stage as a musical guest, Timberlake is taking his music to CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore on July 3. The east coast appearance is part of Timberlake’s “Forget Tomorrow World Tour” — the first show will be April 29 in Vancouver.

Timberlake is also using the tour to promote his upcoming album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” which drops March 15.

Citi cardmember presale tickets are available at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with public presales starting Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. You can see more information, and snag tickets before they sell out, by visiting the CFG Bank Arena events page.

