US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

4. The Edge by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Inc.)

6. Unnatural Death by Patricia Cornwell (Grand Central Publishing)

7. Resurrection Walk by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Inheritance by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

9. If It Bleeds by Stephen King (Scribner)

10. Alex Cross Must Die by James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney (Hachette Audio)

2. The Woman in Me (Unabridged) by Britney Spears (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

3. What Lies in the Woods by Kate Alice Marshall (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Fourth Wing(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. Iron Flame(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. Choose Your Enemies Wisely: Business Planning for the Audacious Few (Unabridged) by Patrick Bet-David (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

10. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: A Hunger Games Novel by Suzanne Collins (Findaway World, LLC)

