Maryland-born Broadway star Myles Frost makes film debut next month

The Montgomery County native wowed audiences playing Michael Jackson in “MJ: The Musical” on Broadway. Now, the star is jumping to the big screen, with a role in the new Ava DuVernay film “Origin.”

Montgomery County, Maryland’s own Myles Frost wowed audiences playing Michael Jackson in “MJ: The Musical” on Broadway. He later became the youngest individual actor to win a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical in 2022.

Now, Frost is jumping to the big screen, with a role in the upcoming Ava DuVernay film “Origin.” The movie is based on the bestselling book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson and explores racism in America.

Frost portrays Trayvon Martin, the 17-year-old Black teen who was killed in Florida by a neighborhood watch volunteer in 2012.

“This is Trayvon Martin. This is the first time he’s ever been put on film, so it was a lot to take in,” Frost told WTOP. “The essence of Trayvon Martin is he’s just like me. He was a young kid, he’s a young teenager.”

“Origin” won two awards at the Virginia Film Festival. It hits theaters Jan. 19, and Frost says to bring a box of tissues.

“I cried like six, seven times, and I’m not a crier,” he said. “It’s very important that young people see this movie, because they are the ones who are going to be a part of making this change, and filling up those cracks in the foundation that the caste system has built over generations.”

The 24-year-old actor, singer and dancer was able to manage balancing his stardom with his studies. He just graduated from Bowie State University, and credits his grandmother with his success.

“My grandma is 90 years old. She means the absolute world to me. She’s still sharp, she’s still jazzy, she’s still got it,” Frost said. “And I made a promise to her, before ‘MJ’ even started, that I would finish school, and that she would see me finish school.”

Frost is staying busy. He will release his first album next year and in March, he will reprise his role as Jackson when “MJ: The Musical” opens in London.

“To be the one to open it in the U.K. is really an honor because I originated the role,” Frost said. “It feels like my baby, and the show is very near and dear to my heart.”