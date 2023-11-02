US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Exchange” by John Grisham (Doubleday) 2. “The Secret” by Child/Child (Delacorte) 3. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Exchange” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “The Secret” by Child/Child (Delacorte)

3. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. “Holly” by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. “Let Us Descend” by Jesmyn Ward (Scribner)

6. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

7. “Judgement Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. “The Armor of Light” by Ken Follett (Viking)

9. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

10. “Mimi’s Tales of Terror” by Junji Ito (Viz)

11. “Second Act” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

12. “None of Thi Is True” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

13. “Blood Lines” by DeMille/DeMille (Scribner)

14. “The Mysteries” by Watterson/Kascht (Andrews McMeel)

15. “12 Months to Live” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Woman in Me” by Britney Spears (Gallery)

2. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinner’s Ready” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

3. “Hidden Potential” by Adam Grant (Viking)

4. “How to Know a Person” by David Brooks (Random House)

5. “Romney” by McKay Coppins (Scribner)

6. “If You Would Have Told Me” by John Stamos (Henry Holt & Co.)

7. “Prequel” by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

8. “How to Win at Chess” by Levy Rozman (Ten Speed)

9. “The Great Disappearance” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

10. “Be Useful” by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin Press)

11. “Killing the Witches” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

12. “Elon Musk” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

13. “Basics with Babish” by Andrew Rea (Simon Element)

14. “The Chutney Life” by Palak Patel (Abrams)

15. “Cooking Con Claudia” by Claudia Regalado (DK)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “Wyoming Proud” by Diana Palmer (Canary Street)

2. “Dead Man’s Hand” by B.J. Daniels (Harlequin Intrigue)

3. “Snowbound Escape” by Dana Mentink (Love Inspired Suspense)

4. “Abducted at Christmas” by Rhonda Starnes (Love Inspired Suspense)

5. “The Cowboy’s Christmas Compromise” by Jill Kemerer (Love Inspired)

6. “Bonding Ove the Amish Baby” by Pamela Desmond Wright (Love Inspired)

7. “A Country Christmas” by Lisa Carter (Love Inspired)

8. “Triplets Under the Tree” by Melissa Senate (Harlequin)

9. “Killer on the Kestrel Trail” by Cindi Myers (Harlequin Intrigue)

10. “An Unusual Amish Winter Math” by Vannetta Chapman (Love Inspired)

11. “Christmas Lights Killer” by R. Barri Flowers (Harlequin Intrigue)

12. “Deadly Yellowstone Secrets” by Kari Trumbo (Love Inspired Suspense)

13. “Forever Under the Mistletoe” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

14. “Shooting Iron” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

15. “Crime Scene Conspiracy” by Jessica R. Patch (Love Inspired Suspense)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “King of Greed” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

2. “Wildfire” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. “Things We Left Behind” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

5. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Green (Vintage)

6. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Wreck the Halls” by Tessa Bailey (Avon )

8. “Mad Honey” by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)

9. “The Way Forward” by Yung Pueblo (Andrews McMeel)

10. “Iris Kelly Doesn’t Date” by Ashley Herring Blake (Penguin)

11. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

12. “Spy X Family, Vol. 10” by Tatsuya Endo (Viz)

13. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 12” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

14. “King of Wrath” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

15. “The Shadow Work Journal” by Keila Shaheen (Keila Shaheen)

_____

