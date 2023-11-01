Doja Cat, Adam Sandler and Pete Davidson headline November’s DC-area entertainment guide

Halloween is in the rear window as we now begin the road to Thanksgiving.
Plenty of fun events await the nation’s capital throughout the month of November.
Here’s a roundup of what’s going on around town:
November Entertainment Guide
Nov. 1: Tower of Power at The Birchmere
Nov. 1-5: “The Mountaintop” at Round House Theatre
Nov. 1-5: “The Tell-Tale Heart” at Synetic Theater
Nov. 1-5: “The Chameleon” at Theater J
Nov. 1-11: “Orlando” at Constellation Theatre
Nov. 1-12: “POTUS” at Arena Stage
Nov. 1-13: Washington National Opera’s “Grounded” at Kennedy Center
Nov. 1-19: “Confederates” by Mosaic Theater at Atlas Performing Arts Center
Nov. 1-Dec. 17: “Fat Ham” at Studio Theatre
Nov. 1-Jan. 7: “Ragtime” at Signature Theatre
Nov. 2: “All the Light We Cannot See” on Netflix
Nov. 3: “Nyad” on Netflix
Nov. 3: “Quiz Lady” on Hulu
Nov. 3: “Priscilla” in movie theaters
Nov. 3: Sylvester Stallone documentary “Sly” on Netflix
Nov. 3: “Fingernails” on Apple TV+
Nov. 3: “What Happens Later” in movie theaters
Nov. 3: Grandmaster Flash at Kennedy Center
Nov. 3: Marshall Tucker Band at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Nov. 3: Nathaniel Rateliff at The Anthem
Nov. 3: Kevin Ross at Bethesda Theater
Nov. 3-4: Maz Jobrani at Kennedy Center
Nov. 3-5: Leanne Morgan at Capital One Hall
Nov. 3-18: “Hazardous Materials” at Perisphere Theater
Nov. 4: Iliza Shlesinger at DAR Constitution Hall
Nov. 4-18: Washington National Opera’s “Romeo & Juliet” at Kennedy Center
Nov. 5-Dec. 17: “The Winter’s Tale” at Folger Theatre
Nov. 5: Better Than Ezra at Lincoln Theatre
Nov. 5: The Isley Brothers at MGM National Harbor
Nov. 6: GZA at The Fillmore
Nov. 6: The Annie Moses Band with Jim Caviezel at Kennedy Center
Nov. 7: Akon at The Fillmore
Nov. 7: LP at The Anthem
Nov. 7: Damien Escobar at The Birchmere
Nov. 8: Damien Escobar at Rams Head On Stage
Nov. 8: Boney James at The Birchmere
Nov. 8-9: Kathy Mattea at Wolf Trap
Nov. 8-Dec. 31: “Fiddler on the Roof” at Olney Theatre
Nov. 9: Adam Sandler at Capital One Arena
Nov. 9: Chris Isaak at The Birchmere
Nov. 9: Boney James at Rams Head On Stage
Nov. 9-11: Kelsey Cook at DC Comedy Loft
Nov. 10: Wale at Kennedy Center
Nov. 10: Sheila E. at The Birchmere
Nov. 10: Firehouse at Tally Ho Theater
Nov. 10: The English Beat at The State Theatre
Nov. 10: The Beach Boys at Live! Casino and Hotel
Nov. 10: “Upload” Season 3 finale on Amazon Prime Video
Nov. 10: “The Killer” on Netflix
Nov. 10: “The Holdovers” in movie theaters
Nov. 10: “The Marvels” in movie theaters
Nov. 10-11: Nimesh Patel at Warner Theatre
Nov. 10-Jan. 7: “Miracle on 34th Street” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Nov. 11: Michelle Wolf at Lincoln Theatre
Nov. 11: Craig Ferguson at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Nov. 11: Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro at Weinberg Center
Nov. 11: Air Supply at MGM National Harbor
Nov. 12: Tariq Trotter of The Roots at Kennedy Center
Nov. 12: T.I. at Bethesda Theater
Nov. 12: Winger at Tally Ho Theater
Nov. 12: Lukas Nelson at 9:30 Club
Nov. 12: Michelle Wolf at Baltimore Soundstage
Nov. 12: Tony Woods & Friends at DC Improv
Nov. 13: “WWE RAW” at Capital One Arena
Nov. 13-Dec. 23: “Public Obscenities” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
Nov. 14: Neil deGrasse Tyson at Warner Theatre
Nov. 15-16: Diana Ross at MGM National Harbor
Nov. 15-18: Taylor Tomlinson at Capital One Hall
Nov. 16: Rufus Wainwright at The Birchmere
Nov. 16: “The Crown: Season 6 premieres on Netflix
Nov. 16-17: Brett Goldstein at DAR Constitution Hall
Nov. 17: Clipse at Kennedy Center
Nov. 17: Brian Posehn at Rams Head On Stage
Nov. 17: “Next Goal Wins” in movie theaters
Nov. 17: “Trolls Band Together” in movie theaters
Nov. 17: “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” in movie theaters
Nov. 17: “Rustin” on Netflix
Nov. 17: “Saltburn” in movie theaters
Nov. 17: “May December” in movie theaters
Nov. 17-18: Paula Poundstone at The Birchmere
Nov. 17-19: Sabrina Wu at DC Improv
Nov. 17-Dec. 31: “A Christmas Carol” at Ford’s Theatre
Nov. 18: Brett Goldstein at Warner Theatre
Nov. 18: Jay Leno at MGM National Harbor
Nov. 18: Couch at The Atlantis
Nov. 19: Babyface at Live! Casino and Hotel
Nov. 19: Marc Roberge of O.A.R. at The Birchmere
Nov. 19: “100 Years of Disney” Jazz Tribute at Weinberg Center
Nov. 19: Herman’s Hermits at Rams Head On Stage
Nov. 21: Lil Uzi Vert at The Anthem
Nov. 21: Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway at 9:30 Club
Nov. 21: “Leo” on Netflix
Nov. 21: “Oppenheimer” hits streaming
Nov. 21-26: “Bluey’s Big Play” at Kennedy Center
Nov. 22: “Napoleon” in movie theaters
Nov. 22: “Maestro” in movie theaters
Nov. 22: Disney’s “Wish” in movie theaters
Nov. 22: “Good Burger 2” on Paramount+
Nov. 24: Jason Bonham’s “Led Zeppelin Evening” at Warner Theatre
Nov. 24: “Lessons in Chemistry” finale on Apple TV+
Nov. 24-26: Donnell Rawlings at DC Improv
Nov. 25: Liz Phair at The Anthem
Nov. 25: Chuck Brown Band at The Hamilton
Nov. 25-Dec. 30: “Swept Away” at Arena Stage
Nov. 26: Eric Byrd Trio’s “Charlie Brown Christmas” at The Hamilton
Nov. 26: The Lox at Rams Head Live!
Nov. 26: Pete Davidson at Lincoln Theatre
Nov. 27: Doja Cat at Capital One Arena
Nov. 27-28: Musiq Soulchild at The Birchmere
Nov. 29: Three Dog Night at The Birchmere
Nov. 29: KISS at CFG Bank Arena
Nov. 29-30: Joan Osborne at Wolf Trap
Nov. 29-Dec. 31: “One Mo’ Tome” at Anacostia Playhouse
Nov. 30: Sara Evans Christmas Show at Weinberg Center
Nov. 30: John Mulaney at Live! Casino and Hotel
Nov. 30: Dave Chappelle at Capital One Arena