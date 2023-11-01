Doja Cat, Adam Sandler and Pete Davidson headline November’s DC-area entertainment guide

Plenty of fun events await the nation’s capital throughout the month of November. Here's a list of them on WTOP's November entertainment guide.

Halloween is in the rear window as we now begin the road to Thanksgiving.

Plenty of fun events await the nation’s capital throughout the month of November.

Here’s a roundup of what’s going on around town:

November Entertainment Guide

Nov. 1: Tower of Power at The Birchmere

Nov. 1-5: “The Mountaintop” at Round House Theatre

Nov. 1-5: “The Tell-Tale Heart” at Synetic Theater

Nov. 1-5: “The Chameleon” at Theater J

Nov. 1-11: “Orlando” at Constellation Theatre

Nov. 1-12: “POTUS” at Arena Stage

Nov. 1-13: Washington National Opera’s “Grounded” at Kennedy Center

Nov. 1-19: “Confederates” by Mosaic Theater at Atlas Performing Arts Center

Nov. 1-Dec. 17: “Fat Ham” at Studio Theatre

Nov. 1-Jan. 7: “Ragtime” at Signature Theatre

Nov. 2: “All the Light We Cannot See” on Netflix

Nov. 3: “Nyad” on Netflix

Nov. 3: “Quiz Lady” on Hulu

Nov. 3: “Priscilla” in movie theaters

Nov. 3: Sylvester Stallone documentary “Sly” on Netflix

Nov. 3: “Fingernails” on Apple TV+

Nov. 3: “What Happens Later” in movie theaters

Nov. 3: Grandmaster Flash at Kennedy Center

Nov. 3: Marshall Tucker Band at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Nov. 3: Nathaniel Rateliff at The Anthem

Nov. 3: Kevin Ross at Bethesda Theater

Nov. 3-4: Maz Jobrani at Kennedy Center

Nov. 3-5: Leanne Morgan at Capital One Hall

Nov. 3-18: “Hazardous Materials” at Perisphere Theater

Nov. 4: Iliza Shlesinger at DAR Constitution Hall

Nov. 4-18: Washington National Opera’s “Romeo & Juliet” at Kennedy Center

Nov. 5-Dec. 17: “The Winter’s Tale” at Folger Theatre

Nov. 5: Better Than Ezra at Lincoln Theatre

Nov. 5: The Isley Brothers at MGM National Harbor

Nov. 6: GZA at The Fillmore

Nov. 6: The Annie Moses Band with Jim Caviezel at Kennedy Center

Nov. 7: Akon at The Fillmore

Nov. 7: LP at The Anthem

Nov. 7: Damien Escobar at The Birchmere

Nov. 8: Damien Escobar at Rams Head On Stage

Nov. 8: Boney James at The Birchmere

Nov. 8-9: Kathy Mattea at Wolf Trap

Nov. 8-Dec. 31: “Fiddler on the Roof” at Olney Theatre

Nov. 9: Adam Sandler at Capital One Arena

Nov. 9: Chris Isaak at The Birchmere

Nov. 9: Boney James at Rams Head On Stage

Nov. 9-11: Kelsey Cook at DC Comedy Loft

Nov. 10: Wale at Kennedy Center

Nov. 10: Sheila E. at The Birchmere

Nov. 10: Firehouse at Tally Ho Theater

Nov. 10: The English Beat at The State Theatre

Nov. 10: The Beach Boys at Live! Casino and Hotel

Nov. 10: “Upload” Season 3 finale on Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 10: “The Killer” on Netflix

Nov. 10: “The Holdovers” in movie theaters

Nov. 10: “The Marvels” in movie theaters

Nov. 10-11: Nimesh Patel at Warner Theatre

Nov. 10-Jan. 7: “Miracle on 34th Street” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Nov. 11: Michelle Wolf at Lincoln Theatre

Nov. 11: Craig Ferguson at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Nov. 11: Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro at Weinberg Center

Nov. 11: Air Supply at MGM National Harbor

Nov. 12: Tariq Trotter of The Roots at Kennedy Center

Nov. 12: T.I. at Bethesda Theater

Nov. 12: Winger at Tally Ho Theater

Nov. 12: Lukas Nelson at 9:30 Club

Nov. 12: Michelle Wolf at Baltimore Soundstage

Nov. 12: Tony Woods & Friends at DC Improv

Nov. 13: “WWE RAW” at Capital One Arena

Nov. 13-Dec. 23: “Public Obscenities” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Nov. 14: Neil deGrasse Tyson at Warner Theatre

Nov. 15-16: Diana Ross at MGM National Harbor

Nov. 15-18: Taylor Tomlinson at Capital One Hall

Nov. 16: Rufus Wainwright at The Birchmere

Nov. 16: “The Crown: Season 6 premieres on Netflix

Nov. 16-17: Brett Goldstein at DAR Constitution Hall

Nov. 17: Clipse at Kennedy Center

Nov. 17: Brian Posehn at Rams Head On Stage

Nov. 17: “Next Goal Wins” in movie theaters

Nov. 17: “Trolls Band Together” in movie theaters

Nov. 17: “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” in movie theaters

Nov. 17: “Rustin” on Netflix

Nov. 17: “Saltburn” in movie theaters

Nov. 17: “May December” in movie theaters

Nov. 17-18: Paula Poundstone at The Birchmere

Nov. 17-19: Sabrina Wu at DC Improv

Nov. 17-Dec. 31: “A Christmas Carol” at Ford’s Theatre

Nov. 18: Brett Goldstein at Warner Theatre

Nov. 18: Jay Leno at MGM National Harbor

Nov. 18: Couch at The Atlantis

Nov. 19: Babyface at Live! Casino and Hotel

Nov. 19: Marc Roberge of O.A.R. at The Birchmere

Nov. 19: “100 Years of Disney” Jazz Tribute at Weinberg Center

Nov. 19: Herman’s Hermits at Rams Head On Stage

Nov. 21: Lil Uzi Vert at The Anthem

Nov. 21: Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway at 9:30 Club

Nov. 21: “Leo” on Netflix

Nov. 21: “Oppenheimer” hits streaming

Nov. 21-26: “Bluey’s Big Play” at Kennedy Center

Nov. 22: “Napoleon” in movie theaters

Nov. 22: “Maestro” in movie theaters

Nov. 22: Disney’s “Wish” in movie theaters

Nov. 22: “Good Burger 2” on Paramount+

Nov. 24: Jason Bonham’s “Led Zeppelin Evening” at Warner Theatre

Nov. 24: “Lessons in Chemistry” finale on Apple TV+

Nov. 24-26: Donnell Rawlings at DC Improv

Nov. 25: Liz Phair at The Anthem

Nov. 25: Chuck Brown Band at The Hamilton

Nov. 25-Dec. 30: “Swept Away” at Arena Stage

Nov. 26: Eric Byrd Trio’s “Charlie Brown Christmas” at The Hamilton

Nov. 26: The Lox at Rams Head Live!

Nov. 26: Pete Davidson at Lincoln Theatre

Nov. 27: Doja Cat at Capital One Arena

Nov. 27-28: Musiq Soulchild at The Birchmere

Nov. 29: Three Dog Night at The Birchmere

Nov. 29: KISS at CFG Bank Arena

Nov. 29-30: Joan Osborne at Wolf Trap

Nov. 29-Dec. 31: “One Mo’ Tome” at Anacostia Playhouse

Nov. 30: Sara Evans Christmas Show at Weinberg Center

Nov. 30: John Mulaney at Live! Casino and Hotel

Nov. 30: Dave Chappelle at Capital One Arena