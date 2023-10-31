US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears, narrated by Michelle Williams and Britney Spears – introduction (Simon &…

Listen now to WTOP News

Nonfiction

1. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears, narrated by Michelle Williams and Britney Spears – introduction (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann, narrated by Will Patton, Ann Marie Lee and Danny Campbell (Random House Audio)

3. Hidden Potential by Adam Grant, narrated by the author, Maurice Ashley, R. A. Dickey, Evelyn Glennie, Sara Maria Hasbun, Francis Idehen, Alison Levine, Benny Lewis, Kari Louhivuori, Nelli Louhivuori, Brandon Payne, Richard Pine, Gil Winch and full cast (Penguin Audio)

4. Overcoming Imposter Syndrome by Kelly Vincent and The Great Courses, narrated by Kelly Vincent (Audible Originals)

5. Worthy by Jada Pinkett Smith, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

6. If You Would Have Told Me by John Stamos, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

7. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

8. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

9. How to Know a Person by David Brooks, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. Romney by McKay Coppins, narrated by Jonathan Davis and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fiction

1. The Secret by Lee Child and Andrew Child, narrated by Scott Brick (Random House Audio)

2. The Exchange by John Grisham, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini (Random House Audio)

3. Big Witch Energy by Molly Harper, performed by Teddy Hamilton and Amanda Ronconi (Audible Originals)

4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, the author and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

6. The Loyal Wife by Natalie Barelli, narrated by Shiromi Arserio (Tantor Audio)

7. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep (HarperAudio)

8. Slayers: A Buffyverse Story by Christopher Golden and Amber Benson, performed by Amber Benson, Charisma Carpenter, James Charles Leary, Emma Caulfield Ford, Juno Dawson, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, James Marsters and Danny Strong (Audible Originals)

9. The Downloaded by Robert J. Sawyer, performed by Brendan Fraser, Luke Kirby, Vanessa Sears, Colm Feore, Andrew Phung and full cast (Audible Originals)

10. None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Louise Brealey, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Dominic Thorburn, Nicola Walker and Jenny Walser (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.