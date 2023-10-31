Are you looking for a spooky film to watch? You might want to try one of WTOP's Jason Fraley's Top 101 Scary Movies of All Time.

Listen now to WTOP News

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio WTOP's Jason Fraley salutes the best scary movies (Part 1)

Happy Halloween! Are you looking for some spooky flicks to watch?

WTOP’s Jason Fraley has compiled his Top 101 Scary Movies of All Time.

The criteria included fright factor, but also artistic craft and historical significance.

The list mostly includes horror flicks, but also gripping suspense and psychological thrillers.

There’s even a bonus list at the bottom of horror-comedies that are more funny than scary.

Obviously, such lists are highly subjective, so tell us your favorites at @JFrayWTOP!

Top 101 Scary Movies of All Time

(Alphabetical)

28 Days Later (2002) – Danny Boyle Alien (1979) – Ridley Scott The Amityville Horror (1979) – Stuart Rosenberg Audition (1999) – Takashi Miike The Babadook (2014) – Jennifer Kent Barbarian (2022) – Zach Cregger The Birds (1963) – Alfred Hitchcock The Black Phone (2021) – Scott Derrickson Black Sunday (1960) – Mario Bava Black Swan (2010) – Darren Aronofsky The Blair Witch Project (1999) – Daniel Myrick & Eduardo Sanchez Blue Velvet (1986) – David Lynch The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920) – Robert Weine Candyman (1992) – Bernard Rose Cape Fear (1962) – J. Lee Thompson Carrie (1976) – Brian De Palma Cat People (1942) – Jacques Tourneur The Changeling (1980) – Peter Medak Child’s Play (1988) – Tom Holland The Conjuring (2013) – James Wan Crimson Peak (2015) – Guillermo del Toro Deliverance (1972) – John Boorman The Descent (2005) – Neil Marshall Diabolique (1955) – Henri-Georges Clouzot Don’t Breathe (2016) – Fede Alvarez Don’t Look Now (1973) – Nicolas Roeg Dracula (1931) – Tod Browning (TIE)

Horror of Dracula (1958) – Terence Fisher (TIE)

Nosferatu (1922) – F.W. Murnau (TIE) The Evil Dead (1981) – Sam Raimi The Exorcist (1973) – William Friedkin Eyes Without a Face (1960) – Georges Franju Fatal Attraction (1987) – Adrian Lyne The Fly (1986) – David Cronenberg Frankenstein (1931) / Bride of Frankenstein (1935) – James Whale Freaks (1932) – Tod Browning Friday the 13th (1980) – Sean S. Cunningham Get Out (2017) – Jordan Peele Gone Girl (2014) – David Fincher Halloween (1978) – John Carpenter The Haunting (1963) – Robert Wise Hellraiser (1987) – Clive Barker Hereditary (2018) – Ari Aster The Hills Have Eyes (1977) – Wes Craven Host (2020) – Rob Savage Hostel (2005) – Eli Roth House of Usher (1960) – Roger Corman House on Haunted Hill (1959) – William Castle The Innocents (1961) – Jack Clayton Insidious (2010) – James Wan Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) – Don Siegel The Invisible Man (2020) – Leigh Whannell It (2017) – Andy Muschietti It Follows (2014) – David Robert Mitchell Jacob’s Ladder (1990) – Adrian Lyne Jaws (1975) – Steven Spielberg Ju-On: The Grudge (2002) – Takashi Shimizu Last House on the Left (1972) – Wes Craven Let the Right One In (2008) – Tomas Alfredson M (1931) – Fritz Lang Midsommar (2019) – Ari Aster Misery (1990) – Rob Reiner The Mummy (1932) – Karl Freund Nightcrawler (2014) – Dan Gilroy The Night of the Hunter (1955) – Charles Laughton Night of the Living Dead (1968) / Dawn of the Dead (1978) – George Romero A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) – Wes Craven The Omen (1976) – Richard Donner The Orphanage (2007) – J.A. Bayona The Others (2001) – Alejandro Amenábar Paranormal Activity (2007) – Oren Peli Parasite (2019) – Bong Joon-ho Pearl (2022) – Ti West Peeping Tom (1960) – Michael Powell Poltergeist (1982) – Tobe Hooper Prisoners (2013) – Denis Villeneuve Psycho (1960) – Alfred Hitchcock The Purge (2013) – James DeMonaco A Quiet Place (2018) – John Krasinski Rear Window (1954) – Alfred Hitchcock Rebecca (1940) – Alfred Hitchcock Repulsion (1965) – Roman Polanski Ringu (1998) – Hideo Nakata Rosemary’s Baby (1968) – Roman Polanski Saw (2004) – James Wan Scream (1996) – Wes Craven Se7en (1995) – David Fincher The Shining (1980) – Stanley Kubrick The Silence of the Lambs (1991) – Jonathan Demme The Sixth Sense (1999) – M. Night Shyamalan The Strangers (2008) – Bryan Bertino Suspiria (1977) – Dario Argento The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) – Tobe Hooper The Thing (1982) – John Carpenter The Vanishing (1988) – George Sluizer Vertigo (1958) – Alfred Hitchcock Wait Until Dark (1967) – Terence Young When a Stranger Calls (1979) – Fred Walton The Wicker Man (1973) – Robin Hardy The Witch (2015) – Robert Eggers Wolf Creek (2005) – Greg McLean The Wolf Man (1941) – George Waggner Zodiac (2007) – David Fincher

Need something a little lighter? Here’s a bonus list of horror-comedies:

Bonus List of Horror Comedies

(Alphabetical)

The Addams Family (1991) — Barry Sonnenfeld An American Werewolf in London (1981) — John Landis Beetlejuice (1988) — Tim Burton Cabin in the Woods (2011) — Drew Goddard Dead Alive (1992) — Peter Jackson Ernest Scared Stupid (1991) — John R. Cherry III Ghostbusters (1984) — Ivan Reitman Gremlins (1984) — Joe Dante Hocus Pocus (1993) — Kenny Ortega Little Shop of Horrors (1986) — Frank Oz The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) — Tim Burton Ready or Not (2019) — Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) — Jim Sharman Scary Movie (2000) — Keenen Ivory Wayans Shaun of the Dead (2004) — Edgar Wright Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (2010) — Eli Craig Warm Bodies (2013) — Jonathan Levine Young Frankenstein (1974) — Mel Brooks Zombieland (2009) — Ruben Fleischer

And if you need even more ideas, check out my Top Scary Movies of 2023.