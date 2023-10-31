Live Radio
Top 101 Scary Movies of All Time

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

October 31, 2023, 3:37 AM

Happy Halloween! Are you looking for some spooky flicks to watch?

WTOP’s Jason Fraley has compiled his Top 101 Scary Movies of All Time.

The criteria included fright factor, but also artistic craft and historical significance.

The list mostly includes horror flicks, but also gripping suspense and psychological thrillers.

There’s even a bonus list at the bottom of horror-comedies that are more funny than scary.

Obviously, such lists are highly subjective, so tell us your favorites at @JFrayWTOP!

Top 101 Scary Movies of All Time

(Alphabetical)

28 Days Later (2002) – Danny Boyle
Alien (1979) – Ridley Scott
The Amityville Horror (1979) – Stuart Rosenberg
Audition (1999) – Takashi Miike
The Babadook (2014) – Jennifer Kent
Barbarian (2022) – Zach Cregger
The Birds (1963) – Alfred Hitchcock
The Black Phone (2021) – Scott Derrickson
Black Sunday (1960) – Mario Bava
Black Swan (2010) – Darren Aronofsky
The Blair Witch Project (1999) – Daniel Myrick & Eduardo Sanchez
Blue Velvet (1986) – David Lynch
The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920) – Robert Weine
Candyman (1992) – Bernard Rose
Cape Fear (1962) – J. Lee Thompson
Carrie (1976) – Brian De Palma
Cat People (1942) – Jacques Tourneur
The Changeling (1980) – Peter Medak
Child’s Play (1988) – Tom Holland
The Conjuring (2013) – James Wan
Crimson Peak (2015) – Guillermo del Toro
Deliverance (1972) – John Boorman
The Descent (2005) – Neil Marshall
Diabolique (1955) – Henri-Georges Clouzot
Don’t Breathe (2016) – Fede Alvarez
Don’t Look Now (1973) – Nicolas Roeg
Dracula (1931) – Tod Browning (TIE)
Horror of Dracula (1958) – Terence Fisher (TIE)
Nosferatu (1922) – F.W. Murnau (TIE)
The Evil Dead (1981) – Sam Raimi
The Exorcist (1973) – William Friedkin
Eyes Without a Face (1960) – Georges Franju
Fatal Attraction (1987) – Adrian Lyne
The Fly (1986) – David Cronenberg
Frankenstein (1931) / Bride of Frankenstein (1935) – James Whale
Freaks (1932) – Tod Browning
Friday the 13th (1980) – Sean S. Cunningham
Get Out (2017) – Jordan Peele
Gone Girl (2014) – David Fincher
Halloween (1978) – John Carpenter
The Haunting (1963) – Robert Wise
Hellraiser (1987) – Clive Barker
Hereditary (2018) – Ari Aster
The Hills Have Eyes (1977) – Wes Craven
Host (2020) – Rob Savage
Hostel (2005) – Eli Roth
House of Usher (1960) – Roger Corman
House on Haunted Hill (1959) – William Castle
The Innocents (1961) – Jack Clayton
Insidious (2010) – James Wan
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) – Don Siegel
The Invisible Man (2020) – Leigh Whannell
It (2017) – Andy Muschietti
It Follows (2014) – David Robert Mitchell
Jacob’s Ladder (1990) – Adrian Lyne
Jaws (1975) – Steven Spielberg
Ju-On: The Grudge (2002) – Takashi Shimizu
Last House on the Left (1972) – Wes Craven
Let the Right One In (2008) – Tomas Alfredson
M (1931) – Fritz Lang
Midsommar (2019) – Ari Aster
Misery (1990) – Rob Reiner
The Mummy (1932) – Karl Freund
Nightcrawler (2014) – Dan Gilroy
The Night of the Hunter (1955) – Charles Laughton
Night of the Living Dead (1968) / Dawn of the Dead (1978) – George Romero
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) – Wes Craven
The Omen (1976) – Richard Donner
The Orphanage (2007) – J.A. Bayona
The Others (2001) – Alejandro Amenábar
Paranormal Activity (2007) – Oren Peli
Parasite (2019) – Bong Joon-ho
Pearl (2022) – Ti West
Peeping Tom (1960) – Michael Powell
Poltergeist (1982) – Tobe Hooper
Prisoners (2013) – Denis Villeneuve
Psycho (1960) – Alfred Hitchcock
The Purge (2013) – James DeMonaco
A Quiet Place (2018) – John Krasinski
Rear Window (1954) – Alfred Hitchcock
Rebecca (1940) – Alfred Hitchcock
Repulsion (1965) – Roman Polanski
Ringu (1998) – Hideo Nakata
Rosemary’s Baby (1968) – Roman Polanski
Saw (2004) – James Wan
Scream (1996) – Wes Craven
Se7en (1995) – David Fincher
The Shining (1980) – Stanley Kubrick
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) – Jonathan Demme
The Sixth Sense (1999) – M. Night Shyamalan
The Strangers (2008) – Bryan Bertino
Suspiria (1977) – Dario Argento
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) – Tobe Hooper
The Thing (1982) – John Carpenter
The Vanishing (1988) – George Sluizer
Vertigo (1958) – Alfred Hitchcock
Wait Until Dark (1967) – Terence Young
When a Stranger Calls (1979) – Fred Walton
The Wicker Man (1973) – Robin Hardy
The Witch (2015) – Robert Eggers
Wolf Creek (2005) – Greg McLean
The Wolf Man (1941) – George Waggner
Zodiac (2007) – David Fincher

Need something a little lighter? Here’s a bonus list of horror-comedies:

Bonus List of Horror Comedies

(Alphabetical)

The Addams Family (1991) — Barry Sonnenfeld
An American Werewolf in London (1981) — John Landis
Beetlejuice (1988) — Tim Burton
Cabin in the Woods (2011) — Drew Goddard
Dead Alive (1992) — Peter Jackson
Ernest Scared Stupid (1991) — John R. Cherry III
Ghostbusters (1984) — Ivan Reitman
Gremlins (1984) — Joe Dante
Hocus Pocus (1993) — Kenny Ortega
Little Shop of Horrors (1986) — Frank Oz
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) — Tim Burton
Ready or Not (2019) — Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) — Jim Sharman
Scary Movie (2000) — Keenen Ivory Wayans
Shaun of the Dead (2004) — Edgar Wright
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (2010) — Eli Craig
Warm Bodies (2013) — Jonathan Levine
Young Frankenstein (1974) — Mel Brooks
Zombieland (2009) — Ruben Fleischer

And if you need even more ideas, check out my Top Scary Movies of 2023.

