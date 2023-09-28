Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower) 2. “Holly” by Stephen King (Scribner) 3. “The Last Devil…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Holly” by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. “The Last Devil to Die” by Richard Osman (Viking/Dorman)

4. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

5. “Vince Flynn: Code Red” by Kyle Mills (Atria)

6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

7. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

8. “Wellness” by Nathan Hill (Knopf)

9. “Payback in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

10. “Tom Clancy: Weapons Grade” by Don Bentley (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

11. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)

12. “Fall of Ruin and Wrath” by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Bramble)

13. “The River We Remember” by William Kent Krueger (Atria)

14. “Starter Villain” by John Scalzi (Tor)

15. “Bright Young Women” by Jessica Knoll (S&S/Rucci)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Democrat Party Hates America” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. “Elon Musk” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Skinnytaste Simple” by Homolka/Jones

4. “Build the Life You Want” by Brooks/Winfrey (Portfolio)

5. “Astor” by Cooper/Howe (Harper)

6. “All Hope is Found” by Sarah Jakes Roberts (Thomas Nelson)

7. “Social Justice Fallacies” by Thomas Sowell (Basic)

8. “Counting the Cost” by Jill Duggar (Gallery)

9. “The Garden Within” by Anita Phillips (Thomas Nelson)

10. “The Art of Home” by Shea McGee (Harper Horizon)

11. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

12. “Black AF History” by Michael Harriot (Dey Street)

13. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

14. “The Love Everybody Wants” by Madison Prewett Troutt (Waterbrook)

15. “The Josiah Manifesto” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Vintage)

2. “The Whittiers” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “The Noise” by Patterson/Barker (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Clive Cussler’s Hellburner” by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

7. “Liar!” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

8. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich (Pocket)

9. “Shadow Dance” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

10. “Duma Key” by Stephen King (Pocket)

11. “Vince Flynn: Oath of Loyalty” by Kyle Mills (Pocket)

12. “These Silent Woods” by Kimi Cunningham Grant (Minotaur)

13. “Total Control” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “No Plan B” by Child/Child (Dell)

15. “Weather the Storm” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Things We Left Behind” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

2. “The Shadow Work Journal” by Keila Shaheen (Keila Shaheen)

3. “Murder in the Family” by Cara Hunter (William Morrow)

4. “23 1/2 Lies” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “The Unfortunate Side Effects of Heartbreak and Magic” by Breanne Randall (Alcove)

7. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

8. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

9. “Mad Honey” by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)

10. “Assistant to the Villain” by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Red Tower)

11. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

12. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

13. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Bantam Dell)

14. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

15. “The Coworker” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

_____

