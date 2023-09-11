Disney to release 100-disc box set with $1,500 price tag

For fans of Disney films who aren't satisfied with merely streaming movies and want to own a physical copy, the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection should satisfy that urge -- it's a 100-disc box set. The cost? $1,500.

For fans of Disney films who aren’t satisfied with merely streaming movies and want to own a physical copy, the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection should satisfy that urge.

The 100-disc, three-volume box Blu-Ray box set, will be released Nov. 14, to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary.

The price? $1,500.

The collection has films from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, and the now-closed DisneyToon Studios, including the 1937 “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” the 1940s “Pinocchio,” “Cinderella,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Peter Pan,” “Jungle Book,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and 2023’s “Elemental.”

The Wrap published the complete list of 100 films.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.