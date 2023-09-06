Aaron Paul says it’s ‘insane’ Netflix doesn’t pay him ‘Breaking Bad’ residuals

Aaron Paul says he doesn’t get residuals from “Breaking Bad” from Netflix, where the show streams.

Paul joined the SAG-AFTRA picket line in Los Angeles, along with his former co-stars Bryan Cranston and Jesse Plemons last week.

“I don’t get a piece from Netflix on ‘Breaking Bad’ to be totally honest and that’s insane to me, you know what I mean,” Paul told Entertainment Tonight Canada.

“Shows live forever on these streamers and it goes through waves,” he continued. “And I just saw the other day that ‘Breaking Bad’ was trending on Netflix, and it’s just such common sense, and I think a lot of these streamers, they know they have been getting away with not paying people just fair wage and now it’s time to pony up, and that’s just one of the things we’re fighting for.”

Paul played Jesse Pinkman for five seasons and reprised the role in the show’s Netflix original sequel film, “El Camino.”

Cranston played teacher turned drug lord Walter White on the hit series.

In July, SAG-AFTRA went on strike after failed contract negotiations with Hollywood’s biggest studios.

Actors on strike are calling for increased pay and residuals, which union members say have diminished in the rise of streaming services.

