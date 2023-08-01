Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 6-12: Aug. 6: Children’s music performer Ella Jenkins is 99. Actor-director Peter Bonerz…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 6-12:

Aug. 6: Children’s music performer Ella Jenkins is 99. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 85. Actor Louise Sorel (“Days of Our Lives”) is 83. Actor Ray Buktenica (“Rhoda”) is 80. Actor Dorian Harewood is 73. Actor Catherine Hicks (“Seventh Heaven”) is 72. Singer Pat MacDonald of Timbuk 3 is 71. Actor Stepfanie Kramer (“Hunter”) is 67. Actor Faith Prince is 66. Singer Randy DeBarge of DeBarge is 65. Actor Leland Orser (“ER”) is 64. Actor Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) is 61. Country singers Peggy and Patsy Lynn of The Lynns are 59. Actor Jeremy Ratchford (“Cold Case”) is 58. Actor Benito Martinez (“American Crime,” “The Shield”) is 55. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 55. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense”) is 53. Actor Merrin Dungey (“Summerland,” ″Alias”) is 52. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner of Spice Girls is 51. Actor Jason O’Mara (“Life on Mars”) is 51. Actor Vera Farmiga (“Up In The Air,” ″The Departed”) is 50. Actor Soleil Moon Frye (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” ″Punky Brewster”) is 47. Actor Melissa George (“Alias,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 47. Singer Travis McCoy of Gym Class Heroes is 42. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. (stage: “Hamilton,” TV: “Smash”) is 42. Bassist Eric Roberts of Gym Class Heroes is 39.

Aug. 7: Humorist Garrison Keillor is 81. Actor John Glover (“Smallville”) is 79. Actor David Rasche (“Sledge Hammer!”) is 79. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 73. Actor Caroline Aaron (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 71. Actor Wayne Knight (“Seinfeld”) is 68. Singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden is 65. Actor David Duchovny (“Californication,” ″The X-Files”) is 63. Actor Delane Matthews (“Dave’s World”) is 62. Actor Harold Perrineau (“Lost,” ″Oz”) is 60. Jazz pianist Marcus Roberts is 60. Country singer Raul Malo of The Mavericks is 58. Actor David Mann (“Madea” films) is 57. Actor Sydney Penny (“The Thorn Birds,” ″All My Children”) is 52. Actor Greg Serano (“Power”) is 51. Actor Michael Shannon (“George and Tammy,” “The Flash”) is 49. Actor Charlize Theron is 48. Drummer Barry Kerch of Shinedown is 47. Actor Eric Johnson (“Fifty Shades Darker,” ″Smallville”) is 44. Actor Liam James (TV’s “Psych,” film’s “The Way, Way Back”) is 27.

Aug. 8: Actor Nita Talbot is 93. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 86. Actor Connie Stevens is 85. Country singer Phil Balsley of The Statler Brothers is 84. Actor Larry Wilcox (“CHiPS”) is 76. Actor Keith Carradine (“Madam Secretary”) is 74. Drummer Anton Fig (“Late Show With David Letterman”) is 70. Actor Donny Most (“Happy Days”) is 70. Keyboardist Dennis Drew of 10,000 Maniacs is 66. Actor-turned-investment banker Harry Crosby (“Friday the 13th”) is 65. News anchor Deborah Norville is 65. Guitarist The Edge of U2 is 62. Drummer Rikki Rockett of Poison is 62. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 61. Singer Scott Stapp of Creed is 50. Country singer Mark Wills is 50. Actor Kohl Sudduth (TV’s “Jesse Stone” movies) is 49. Guitarist Tom Linton of Jimmy Eat World is 48. Singer J.C. Chasez of ‘N Sync is 47. Actor Tawny Cypress (“Heroes”) is 47. Singer Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees is 47. Singer Marsha Ambrosius (Floetry) is 46. Actor Lindsay Sloane (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 46. Actor Countess Vaughn (“The Parkers,” ″Moesha”) is 45. Actor Michael Urie (“Ugly Betty”) is 43. Actor Meagan Good (“Think Like a Man”) is 42. Guitarist Eric Howk of Portugal. The Man is 42. Actor Jackie Cruz (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 39. Actor Ken Baumann (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 34. Singer Shawn Mendes is 25. Actor Bebe Wood (“The Real O’Neals”) is 22.

Aug. 9: Jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette is 81. Comedian David Steinberg is 81. Actor Sam Elliott is 79. Singer Barbara Mason is 76. Actor Melanie Griffith is 66. Actor Amanda Bearse (“Married…With Children”) is 65. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 64. “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb is 59. Actor Pat Petersen (“Knots Landing”) is 57. Actor Gillian Anderson (“The X-Files”) is 55. Actor Eric Bana (“Star Trek,” ″The Hulk”) is 55. Actor Thomas Lennon (″Reno 911!”) is 53. Bassist Arion Salazar (Third Eye Blind) is 53. Rapper Mack 10 is 52. Singer Juanes is 51. Actor Liz Vassey (“CSI,” ″All My Children”) is 51. Actor Kevin McKidd (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 50. Actor Rhona Mitra (“Nip/Tuck,” “Boston Legal”) is 48. Actor Jessica Capshaw (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Practice”) is 47. Actor Ashley Johnson (“The Help”) is 40. Actor Anna Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect,” ″Twilight”) is 38.

Aug. 10: Actor James Reynolds (“Days of Our Lives”) is 77. Singer-flutist Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull is 76. Mandolin player Gene Johnson of Diamond Rio is 74. Singer Patti Austin is 73. Actor Rosanna Arquette is 64. Actor Antonio Banderas is 63. Drummer Jon Farriss of INXS is 62. Actor Chris Caldovino (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 60. Singer Neneh Cherry is 59. Singer Aaron Hall of Guy is 59. Singer Lorraine Pearson of Five Star is 56. Singer Michael Bivins (Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition) is 55. Actor Angie Harmon (“Law & Order”) is 51. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 50. Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood (“Remember the Titans”) is 49. Actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” ″Reba”) is 44. Singer Cary Ann Hearst of Shovels and Rope is 44. Singer Nikki Bratcher of Divine is 43. Actor Aaron Staton (“Mad Men”) is 43. Actor Ryan Eggold (“The Blacklist: Redemption,” ″90210″) is 39. Actor Charley Koontz (“CSI: Cyber”) is 36. Actor Lucas Till (“Hannah Montana”) is 33. Actor Jeremy Maguire (“Modern Family”) is 12.

Aug. 11: Songwriter Kenny Gamble of Gamble and Huff is 80. Bassist Jim Kale of the Guess Who is 80. Country singer John Conlee is 77. Singer Eric Carmen is 74. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 70. Singer Joe Jackson is 69. Actor Viola Davis (“How To Get Away With Murder,” ″The Help”) is 58. Actor-podcaster Joe Rogan (“Fear Factor,” ″NewsRadio”) is 56. Actor Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”) is 55. Actor Ashley Jensen (“Ugly Betty”) is 55. Actor Sophie Okonedo (“Hotel Rwanda”) is 55. Guitarist Charlie Sexton is 55. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Lucy Pearl, A Tribe Called Quest) is 53. Actor Nigel Harman (“Downton Abbey”) is 50. Actor Will Friedle (“Boy Meets World”) is 47. Singer Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie is 47. Actor Rob Kerkovich (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 44. Actor Merritt Wever (“Nurse Jackie”) is 43. Actor Chris Hemsworth (“Tron,” ″The Avengers”) is 40. Guitarist Heath Fogg of Alabama Shakes is 39. Singer J-Boog (B2K) is 38. Rapper Asher Roth is 38. Actor Alyson Stoner (“Cheaper By the Dozen,” ″Camp Rock”) is 30.

Aug. 12: Actor George Hamilton is 84. Actor Jennifer Warren is 82. Singer-guitarist Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits is 74. Actor Jim Beaver (“Supernatural”) is 73. Singer Kid Creole (of Kid Creole and the Coconuts) is 73. Actor Sam J. Jones (“Flash Gordon”) is 69. Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny is 69. Actor Bruce Greenwood (2009′s “Star Trek,” ″Thirteen Days”) is 67. Country singer Danny Shirley of Confederate Railroad is 67. Guitarist Roy Hay of Culture Club is 62. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 60. Actor Peter Krause (“Parenthood,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 58. Actor Brent Sexton (“The Killing,” ″Deadwood”) is 56. Actor Michael Ian Black (“Ed”) is 52. Actor Yvette Nicole Brown (new “The Odd Couple,” ″Community”) is 52. Actor Rebecca Gayheart is 52. Actor Casey Affleck is 48. Actor Maggie Lawson (“Psych”) is 43. Actor Dominique Swain (“Lolita,” “Face/Off”) is 43. Actor Leah Pipes (“The Originals”) is 35. Actor Lakeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”) is 32. Actor Cara Delevingne (“Paper Towns”) is 31. Actor Imani Hakim (“Mythic Quest,” “Everybody Hates Chris”) is 30.

