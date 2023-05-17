Nintendo’s new Zelda game smashes records and expectations

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide in its first three days after its release, and it has become the fastest-selling Nintendo game ever in the Americas.

The hottest new video game is out on the Nintendo Switch system and is already smashing sales records.

Nintendo said Wednesday that since “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” was released on May 12, the game sold more than 10 million copies worldwide in the first three days alone.

It is now the fastest-selling game in the history of The Legend of Zelda series, and has become the fastest-selling Nintendo game ever in the Americas.

“There have been some good games to come out this year, but I think it’s going to be really hard to top this,” said Austin King, lead gaming editor for the entertainment website Screen Rant.

The Nintendo Switch has well-known limitations when it comes to the size and graphics of its games, especially compared to the latest PlayStation and Xbox systems. That’s why gamers have been left scratching their heads when they see how massive and detailed the sprawling landscapes are in Tears of the Kingdom.

“I feel like most reactions have been like, ‘How did they do this?'” said King. “It’s just very impressive.”

The game is a direct sequel to “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” which came out in 2017.

“People were optimistic and hopeful that this game was going to be good, but I don’t think that anybody really planned on it being as good as it is,” King said.

The Legend of Zelda series started more than 35 years ago with the first Legend of Zelda game, which debuted in the U.S. in 1987 for the Nintendo Entertainment System.

As of March 2023, the series has sold more than 130 million units worldwide, according to Nintendo.

“We’re grateful for all of our fans who’ve shown their passion for The Legend of Zelda over the years,” said Devon Pritchard, Nintendo of America’s executive vice president of sales, marketing and communications.

“These sales numbers for the latest installment continue to show the strong momentum for both the franchise and Nintendo Switch this year,” Pritchard said.