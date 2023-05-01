May entertainment guide 2023: Lizzo, Janet Jackson blossom in the DMV

Forget those April showers, it’s time for May flowers with fun events blossoming.
There are plenty of exciting happenings around the D.C. area this month.
Time for your May entertainment guide:
May Entertainment Guide
May 1: Coheed and Cambria at The Fillmore Silver Spring
May 1: The Wallflowers at The Birchmere
May 2-9: Amy Grant at The Birchmere
May 4: Raheem DeVaughn at The Birchmere
May 1-7: “Jennifer Who is Leaving” at Round House Theatre
May 1-7: “On the Far End” at Round House Theatre
May 1-13: “Shout Sister Shout” at Ford’s Theatre
May 1-14: “La Valentia” at GALA Hispanic Theatre
May 1-14: “‘night Mother” at Anacostia Playhouse
May 1-21: “The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield” at Atlas Performing Arts Center
May 1-28: “The School for Lies” at Constellation Theatre
May 1-June 11: “Grease” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
May 1-June 18: “Passing Strange” at Signature Theatre
May 1-Oct. 1: “Shear Madness” at Kennedy Center
May 2: Broadway announces Tony Award nominations
May 2: NSO at The Anthem: Live Music Trivia
May 3: “AEW Dynamite” at CFG Bank Arena
May 3: Yeah Yeah Yeahs at The Anthem
May 3: YES Epics & Classics Featuring JON ANDERSON And The Band Geeks at Capital One Hall
May 3: Billy Idol at Rams Head Baltimore
May 3: Ministry with Gary Numan at The Fillmore Silver Spring
May 4: “Pun DMV” at DC Improv
May 4: Rachel Baiman at Pearl Street Warehouse
May 4: BSO’s Tchaikovsky Piano Concert at Strathmore
May 4-6: NSO’s “Cirque de la Symphonie” at Kennedy Center
May 4-7: The Washington Ballet’s “Sleeping Beauty” at Kennedy Center
May 5: “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3” in movie theaters
May 5: Big Tony & Trouble Funk at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
May 5-7: Kem, Ledisi & Musiq Soulchild at DAR Constitution Hall
May 5-June 25: “Exclusion” at Arena Stage
May 6: Janet Jackson at Jiffy Lube Live
May 6: KT Tunstall & Martin Sexton at The Birchmere
May 6: M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 6: The Avalon Theatre Centennial Gala
May 6: The War and Treaty at Union Stage
May 6: Sarah Silverman at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
May 7-28: “Here There Are Blueberries” at Shakespeare Theatre Company
May 9: Lizzo at CFG Bank Arena
May 10: Citizen Cope at 9:30 Club
May 10: Seal at The Anthem
May 10: Gojira & Mastodon at Pier Six Pavilion
May 10: Evgeny Kissin & Renée Fleming at Kennedy Center
May 10-June 11: “Good Bones” at Studio Theatre
May 11: BSO Pops: Uptown Nights at Strathmore
May 11: National Philharmonic’s “Cosmic Cycles” at Strathmore
May 11-31: Brittany Schmitt at DC Comedy Loft
May 11-14: Jill Scott at MGM National Harbor
May 11-21: JxJ Jewish Film Festival
May 11-Sept. 24: Movies on the Potomac at National Harbor
May 12: The Manhattans at The Birchmere
May 12: “Queer Eye” drops Season 7 on Netflix
May 12: “The Power” season finale on Amazon Prime
May 12: Monty Python’s “Spamalot” at Kennedy Center
May 12-13: NSO’s “Beethoven & American Masters” at Kennedy Center
May 12-13: A.D. Hodge at DC Comedy Loft
May 13: Boz Scaggs at National Theatre
May 13: Janet Jackson at CFG Bank Arena
May 13: Willie Nile at The Hamilton
May 13: “Girls Gotta Eat: Snack Comedy Tour” at Warner Theatre
May 13: Laura Benanti hosts Broadway in Bethesda Gala at Round House Theatre
May 13-27: Washington National Opera’s “La Boheme” at Kennedy Center
May 14: Tony Woods at DC Improv
May 14: Anita Baker at CFG Bank Arena
May 14: Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch with Eric Byrd Trio at The Hamilton
May 16: Patti LaBelle & Kristin Chenoweth at American Pops Orchestra
May 16: Matt Schofield at Rams Head Annapolis
May 16-28: “Beetlejuice” at National Theatre
May 16-July 9: “Sweeney Todd” at Signature Theatre
May 17: Soulja Boy at Howard Theatre
May 17: “The Big Door Prize” season finale on Apple TV+
May 18: “Mrs. Davis” season finale on Peacock
May 18: The Gibson Brothers at Rams Head Annapolis
May 18-20: Jeff Ross at DC Improv
May 19: “White Men Can’t Jump” reboot on Hulu
May 19: Tom Jones at MGM National Harbor
May 19: Jerry Seinfeld at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel
May 19: “All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of RBG” at Lincoln Theatre
May 19-20: NSO’s “Beethoven & American Masters” at Kennedy Center
May 19-July 7: Union Market Drive-In
May 19-Aug. 4: “Jazz in the Garden” at Sculpture Garden
May 20: Bodeans at Rams Head Annapolis
May 20: Chuck Brown Band at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
May 20: Smokey Robinson at MGM National Harbor
May 21: Bodeans at The Birchmere
May 21: Guster at Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 21: Crowded House at The Anthem
May 22: Helen Hayes Awards at The Anthem
May 23: Blink-182 at Capital One Arena
May 23: Bryson Tiller at The Fillmore Silver Spring
May 23: Molly Smith farewell gala at Arena Stage
May 23-24: The National at The Anthem
May 23-26: “The Walkmen” at 9:30 Club
May 23-June 27: Adams Morgan Movie Nights
May 24-28: “The Crucible” ballet at Kennedy Center
May 25: The Flaming Lips at The Anthem
May 25-27: The Avett Brothers at Wolf Trap
May 26: Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” in movie theaters
May 26: “Madagascar: The Musical” at Capital One Hall
May 26: Nick Offerman at MGM National Harbor
May 26: Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli at Howard Theatre
May 26: Blink-182 at CFG Bank Arena
May 26: Bela Dona at The Birchmere
May 26: Tony Toni Tone at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
May 27: Uncle Kracker at Tally Ho Theatre
May 27: Andy Grammer at Camden Yards
May 27: Rob Schneider at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
May 28: Célébrez en Rosé at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods
May 28: National Memorial Day Choral Festival at Kennedy Center
May 28: “Blast Off!” with The President’s Own Marine Band at Wolf Trap
May 28: National Memorial Day Concert
May 28: Ugly Kid Joe at Tally Ho Theatre
May 28: “Succession” series finale on HBO
May 29-30: Jon Faddis at Blues Alley
May 29-June 25: “Incendiary” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
May 30: Foo Fighters at The Atlantis
May 31: The Walkmen at The Atlantis
May 31: Pure Prairie League at Rams Head Annapolis
May 31: “Ted Lasso” series finale on Apple TV+