May entertainment guide 2023: Lizzo, Janet Jackson blossom in the DMV

There are plenty of exciting happenings around the D.C. area this month. Here's your entertainment guide for May.

Listen now to WTOP News

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews May entertainment (Part 1)

Forget those April showers, it’s time for May flowers with fun events blossoming.

There are plenty of exciting happenings around the D.C. area this month.

Time for your May entertainment guide:

May Entertainment Guide

May 1: Coheed and Cambria at The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 1: The Wallflowers at The Birchmere

May 2-9: Amy Grant at The Birchmere

May 4: Raheem DeVaughn at The Birchmere

May 1-7: “Jennifer Who is Leaving” at Round House Theatre

May 1-7: “On the Far End” at Round House Theatre

May 1-13: “Shout Sister Shout” at Ford’s Theatre

May 1-14: “La Valentia” at GALA Hispanic Theatre

May 1-14: “‘night Mother” at Anacostia Playhouse

May 1-21: “The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield” at Atlas Performing Arts Center

May 1-28: “The School for Lies” at Constellation Theatre

May 1-June 11: “Grease” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

May 1-June 18: “Passing Strange” at Signature Theatre

May 1-Oct. 1: “Shear Madness” at Kennedy Center

May 2: Broadway announces Tony Award nominations

May 2: NSO at The Anthem: Live Music Trivia

May 3: “AEW Dynamite” at CFG Bank Arena

May 3: Yeah Yeah Yeahs at The Anthem

May 3: YES Epics & Classics Featuring JON ANDERSON And The Band Geeks at Capital One Hall

May 3: Billy Idol at Rams Head Baltimore

May 3: Ministry with Gary Numan at The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 4: “Pun DMV” at DC Improv

May 4: Rachel Baiman at Pearl Street Warehouse

May 4: BSO’s Tchaikovsky Piano Concert at Strathmore

May 4-6: NSO’s “Cirque de la Symphonie” at Kennedy Center

May 4-7: The Washington Ballet’s “Sleeping Beauty” at Kennedy Center

May 5: “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3” in movie theaters

May 5: Big Tony & Trouble Funk at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

May 5-7: Kem, Ledisi & Musiq Soulchild at DAR Constitution Hall

May 5-June 25: “Exclusion” at Arena Stage

May 6: Janet Jackson at Jiffy Lube Live

May 6: KT Tunstall & Martin Sexton at The Birchmere

May 6: M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 6: The Avalon Theatre Centennial Gala

May 6: The War and Treaty at Union Stage

May 6: Sarah Silverman at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

May 7-28: “Here There Are Blueberries” at Shakespeare Theatre Company

May 9: Lizzo at CFG Bank Arena

May 10: Citizen Cope at 9:30 Club

May 10: Seal at The Anthem

May 10: Gojira & Mastodon at Pier Six Pavilion

May 10: Evgeny Kissin & Renée Fleming at Kennedy Center

May 10-June 11: “Good Bones” at Studio Theatre

May 11: BSO Pops: Uptown Nights at Strathmore

May 11: National Philharmonic’s “Cosmic Cycles” at Strathmore

May 11-31: Brittany Schmitt at DC Comedy Loft

May 11-14: Jill Scott at MGM National Harbor

May 11-21: JxJ Jewish Film Festival

May 11-Sept. 24: Movies on the Potomac at National Harbor

May 12: The Manhattans at The Birchmere

May 12: “Queer Eye” drops Season 7 on Netflix

May 12: “The Power” season finale on Amazon Prime

May 12: Monty Python’s “Spamalot” at Kennedy Center

May 12-13: NSO’s “Beethoven & American Masters” at Kennedy Center

May 12-13: A.D. Hodge at DC Comedy Loft

May 13: Boz Scaggs at National Theatre

May 13: Janet Jackson at CFG Bank Arena

May 13: Willie Nile at The Hamilton

May 13: “Girls Gotta Eat: Snack Comedy Tour” at Warner Theatre

May 13: Laura Benanti hosts Broadway in Bethesda Gala at Round House Theatre

May 13-27: Washington National Opera’s “La Boheme” at Kennedy Center

May 14: Tony Woods at DC Improv

May 14: Anita Baker at CFG Bank Arena

May 14: Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch with Eric Byrd Trio at The Hamilton

May 16: Patti LaBelle & Kristin Chenoweth at American Pops Orchestra

May 16: Matt Schofield at Rams Head Annapolis

May 16-28: “Beetlejuice” at National Theatre

May 16-July 9: “Sweeney Todd” at Signature Theatre

May 17: Soulja Boy at Howard Theatre

May 17: “The Big Door Prize” season finale on Apple TV+

May 18: “Mrs. Davis” season finale on Peacock

May 18: The Gibson Brothers at Rams Head Annapolis

May 18-20: Jeff Ross at DC Improv

May 19: “White Men Can’t Jump” reboot on Hulu

May 19: Tom Jones at MGM National Harbor

May 19: Jerry Seinfeld at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel

May 19: “All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of RBG” at Lincoln Theatre

May 19-20: NSO’s “Beethoven & American Masters” at Kennedy Center

May 19-July 7: Union Market Drive-In

May 19-Aug. 4: “Jazz in the Garden” at Sculpture Garden

May 20: Bodeans at Rams Head Annapolis

May 20: Chuck Brown Band at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

May 20: Smokey Robinson at MGM National Harbor

May 21: Bodeans at The Birchmere

May 21: Guster at Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 21: Crowded House at The Anthem

May 22: Helen Hayes Awards at The Anthem

May 23: Blink-182 at Capital One Arena

May 23: Bryson Tiller at The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 23: Molly Smith farewell gala at Arena Stage

May 23-24: The National at The Anthem

May 23-26: “The Walkmen” at 9:30 Club

May 23-June 27: Adams Morgan Movie Nights

May 24-28: “The Crucible” ballet at Kennedy Center

May 25: The Flaming Lips at The Anthem

May 25-27: The Avett Brothers at Wolf Trap

May 26: Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” in movie theaters

May 26: “Madagascar: The Musical” at Capital One Hall

May 26: Nick Offerman at MGM National Harbor

May 26: Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli at Howard Theatre

May 26: Blink-182 at CFG Bank Arena

May 26: Bela Dona at The Birchmere

May 26: Tony Toni Tone at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

May 27: Uncle Kracker at Tally Ho Theatre

May 27: Andy Grammer at Camden Yards

May 27: Rob Schneider at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

May 28: Célébrez en Rosé at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods

May 28: National Memorial Day Choral Festival at Kennedy Center

May 28: “Blast Off!” with The President’s Own Marine Band at Wolf Trap

May 28: National Memorial Day Concert

May 28: Ugly Kid Joe at Tally Ho Theatre

May 28: “Succession” series finale on HBO

May 29-30: Jon Faddis at Blues Alley

May 29-June 25: “Incendiary” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

May 30: Foo Fighters at The Atlantis

May 31: The Walkmen at The Atlantis

May 31: Pure Prairie League at Rams Head Annapolis

May 31: “Ted Lasso” series finale on Apple TV+

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews May entertainment (Part 2)