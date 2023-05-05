KING CHARLES III CORONATION: FAQ | Watch parties in the DC region | ‘Bloody Camilla’ drinks in Alexandria? | Where to see royal jewels in DC | How to watch
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

May 5, 2023, 5:07 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican presidential candidate.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Jim Himes, D-Conn.

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas; Reps. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, and Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.

