‘Beetlejuice: The Musical’ returns to National Theatre in D.C., home of its pre-Broadway premiere

In 2018, "Beetlejuice: The Musical" made its premiere at the National Theatre in D.C., before making its way to Broadway. Now, "it's showtime" again, as the national tour returns home to the National Theatre from May 16 to May 28.

In 2018, “Beetlejuice: The Musical” made its premiere at the National Theatre in D.C., before making its way to Broadway — where it earned an impressive eight Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

“I’ve been a fan of the show since I saw it in its first Broadway incarnation,” actress Kate Marilley told WTOP. “What’s really special about coming back to the National Theatre in D.C. is that what audiences saw in 2018 with the pre-Broadway run isn’t exactly what we’re doing currently at the National. Pre-Broadway tryouts are for ironing out kinks and trying out new material. … The Tony Award performance in 2019 really helped it take off.”

Adapted by Anthony King and Scott Brown from the iconic 1988 Tim Burton flick, the supernatural story follows death-obsessed teen Lydia Deetz (Isabella Esler), whose home is haunted by a deceased couple, Adam and Barbara Maitland (Will Burton and Britney Coleman). The degenerate demon Beetlejuice (Justin Collette) offers to scare off Lydia’s insufferable parents, Charlie and Delia Deetz (Jesse Sharp and Kate Marilley).

“In the film version, Beetlejuice, played by Michael Keaton, is only on screen for like 17 minutes,” Marilley said. “In our version, Beetlejuice is on stage 99% of the time, so that’s a huge shift from the film. Also, Lydia Deetz, Winona Ryder in the film, Isabella Esler in our version, she is also on stage about 95% of the time. She is a huge part of this show, she is basically the lead. It’s her journey trying to find her mother on the other side in the Netherworld.”

She says she can’t sing the praises of the two lead actors highly enough, carrying on a tradition that began on stage with the acclaimed Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso last time at National Theatre.

“Justin is out-of-this-world brilliant in this role, truly making it his own, making his own version of the role, and I think that’s what’s making it really special on tour for fans who both adore Michael Keaton and Alex Brightman as Beetlejuice,” Marilley said. “Our Lydia Deetz is the brilliant Isabella Esler. She is truly a star and I’m so excited for everyone to see her star truly explode on tour. She really brings depth and gravitas to the role of Lydia.”

Marilley and Sharp also have big shoes to fill as Lydia’s parents, played in the 1988 film by Jeffrey Jones and Catherine O’Hara. Just as Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis haunted the Deetz parents in the movie, Marilley and Sharp have a blast being possessed by co-stars Burton and Coleman on stage in the national tour.

“I get to play the fun, cooky, wacky role made famous by Catherine O’Hara,” Marilley said. “It’s a dream come true. I hope someday I get to meet her. I will have a ‘Wayne’s World’ moment of dropping to my knees and saying, ‘I’m not worthy!’ She is the pinnacle of comedy and brilliance. The idea that I get to step into her shoes every night is thrilling.”

The versatile songbook is written by Eddie Perfect, who earned a Tony nomination for Best Original Score.

“Literally it spans every genre you can think of,” Marilley said. “It goes from soul, pop rock, contemporary musical theater, Harry Belafonte with calypso, it’s all over the map with really catchy tunes. … Other than Harry Belafonte’s ‘Banana Boat Song: Day-O,’ my main song is called ‘No Reason,’ saying that everything happens for a reason. … Another song is ‘Dead Mom,’ sung by Bella Esler as Lydia, it’s one of the more catchy, famous songs.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be “Beetlejuice” without that signature Tim Burton visual style.

“Of course everything is painted black-and-white stripes: that’s the iconic ‘Beetlejuice’ palette,” Marilley said. “What’s really interesting for any Tim Burton fans out there is that if you’re really paying attention and you really look from the top of the show you will see Easter eggs throughout the entire design of David Korins honoring Tim Burton’s other films. You will see a little bit of ‘Edward Scissorhands,’ a little ‘Nightmare Before Christmas.'”

