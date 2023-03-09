NSO’s ‘In Your Neighborhood’ series brings free public concerts to Ward 5 in D.C. this week

The National Symphony Orchestra is best known for its ticketed events at the Kennedy Center or Wolf Trap, but it's also become an orchestra of the people in recent years.

The NSO’s “In Your Neighborhood” series brings free concerts this week to Ward 5 in D.C.

“This is the 13th year that the National Symphony Orchestra has been doing our ‘In Your Neighborhood’ program,” Manager of Community Engagement Xavier Joseph told WTOP. “The mission is to bring music to areas of Washington D.C. that have been historically excluded from music or areas that the orchestra has not had a chance to visit yet.”

Thursday brings a string duo to the D.C. Public Library at Woodridge on Hamlin Street, Northeast; a flute duo at District Clay Center on Douglas Street, Northeast; a string duo at Lincoln’s Cottage on Rock Creek Church Road, Northwest; and a special NSO performance with a local author at the Creative Grounds coffee shop on North Capitol Street, Northwest.

Friday offers a full orchestra concert conducted by Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on Michigan Avenue, Northeast.

Saturday brings a brass quintet to Busboys & Poets Brookland on Monroe Street, Northeast; a clarinet-violin duo at Bluebird Sky Yoga on 12th Street, Northeast; violin at The Spice Suite on Channing Street, Northeast; a brass quintet at Norooz Market on Monroe Street, Northeast; and a full orchestra at the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center on Michigan Avenue, Northeast.

Sunday brings a lunchtime brass quintet to La Cosecha on 4th Street, Northeast, followed by a piano trio at the 4th St. Friendship Church on 4th Street, Northwest; a special collaborative performance with local poets at the American Poetry Museum on Monroe Street, Northeast; and finally a violin duo at the Art Enables art gallery on Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.

The free shows wrap up Monday with a string quartet at the Arts Compound studio on Wells Avenue in Mount Rainier, Maryland, just over the D.C. border in Prince George’s County.

Events are open to the public with first-come, first-served seating.

