Star-Lord and Gamora continue to spar in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Super Bowl trailer

A new trailer for the third and final film in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series debuted during the Super Bowl on Sunday, and dropped some clues as to how Chris Pratt's Peter Quill/Star-Lord is dealing with the loss and return of his beloved Gamora.

A new trailer for the third and final film in the series debuted during the Super Bowl on Sunday, and dropped some clues as to how Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill/Star-Lord is dealing with the loss — and return — of his beloved Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

“I’m Star-Lord,” Pratt’s voice is heard saying in the opening of the trailer. “I formed the Guardians. Met a girl, fell in love. That girl died. But then she came back…”

That girl is Gamora, who has no memory of her and Quill’s romantic history after she was killed in “Avengers: Infinity War” and subsequently brought back as a different version of herself from another timeline in “Avengers: Endgame.”

“And she came back a total d*ck,” Pratt quipped in the new trailer.

The clip also debuted scenes of the Guardians fighting Adam Warlock, one of the film’s villains, played by Will Poulter, as Rainbow’s “Since You Been Gone” played in the background. The trailer also depicts more scenes of the Guardians facing off with the High Evolutionary, played by Chukwudi Iwuji.

“Guardians 3” follows Star-Lord and the Guardians as events from Rocket’s (Bradley Cooper) past come back to upend the group, sending them on a dangerous mission to defend the universe.

The film stars Pratt, Saldana, Cooper, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and Vin Diesel, who are all set to return for one last lap around the Galaxy.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will premiere in theaters on May 5, 2023.

