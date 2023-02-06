From Valentine’s Day to the Super Bowl, fun events in our February Entertainment Guide

From Valentine's Day to the Super Bowl, February is a big month for entertainment.

There are plenty of fun local events around D.C., Maryland and Virginia this month.

We’ve compiled a list for you in our February Entertainment Guide.

Feb. 6: Black Reel Awards

Feb. 6: Fitz & The Tantrums at 9:30 Club

Feb. 6-8: “Sunset Boulevard” musical at Kennedy Center

Feb. 6-12: “The Tempest” at Folger Theatre

Feb. 6-19: “Ride the Cyclone” at Arena Stage

Feb. 6-25: “The Lifespan of a Fact” at Keegan Theatre

Feb. 6-26: “Jardín Salvaje (Native Gardens)” at GALA Hispanic Theatre

Feb. 6-March 3: “Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Feb. 6-March 12: “English” at Studio Theatre

Feb. 7: “All That Breathes” documentary drops on Hulu

Feb. 7: Sheila E. at Howard Theatre

Feb. 7: Macy Gray at The Birchmere

Feb. 7: Drifters, Platters & Coasters at Rams Head Annapolis

Feb. 7: National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day Event at Anacostia Playhouse

Feb. 7-8: The 5th Dimension at Wolf Trap

Feb. 8: Joshua Bell at Kennedy Center

Feb. 8: Soul Asylum & Corey Glover at Tally Ho Theatre

Feb. 8: Macy Gray at Rams Head Annapolis

Feb. 8-March 19: “Something Rotten” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Feb. 9-11: NSO performs Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring” at Kennedy Center

Feb. 10: Chuck Brown Band at Rams Head Annapolis

Feb. 10: “Beat the Bomb” giant paintball experience in Northeast D.C.

Feb. 10: “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” hits movie theaters

Feb. 10: “Somebody I Used to Know” on Apple TV+

Feb. 10: “Your Place or Mine” on Netflix

Feb. 10: Allison Miller’s “Rivers in Our Veins” at Strathmore

Feb. 10-11: Jerry Seinfeld at The Anthem

Feb. 10-March 12: “Incognito” at Constellation Theatre

Feb. 10-March 19: “Kinky Boots” at Olney Theatre

Feb. 10-April 2: “The High Ground” at Arena Stage

Feb. 11: Jodeci at MGM National Harbor

Feb. 11: Story District’s “Sucker for Love” at Lincoln Theater

Feb. 11: Quiet Storm Valentine’s Celebration at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Feb. 12: “Amadeus Strings” at Capital One Hall

Feb. 12: Super Bowl with Rihanna Halftime Show

Feb. 12: Kimbra at 9:30 Club

Feb. 13: Keb’ Mo’ at Rams Head Annapolis

Feb. 13-14: Maggie Rogers at The Anthem

Feb. 14: “Couple’s Therapy” Valentine’s Day at DC Improv

Feb. 14: “My Funny Valentine” Sinatra Tribute at The Hamilton

Feb. 14: Capital Comedy Festival at DAR Constitution Hall

Feb. 14: Our Lady Peace at Rams Head Baltimore

Feb. 14: “A Date with John Waters” at Baltimore Soundstage

Feb. 15: Carrie Underwood at Capital One Arena

Feb. 15: “Marlowe” hits movie theaters

Feb. 15: Bush at The Anthem

Feb. 15-19: American Ballet Theatre’s “Romeo & Juliet” at Kennedy Center

Feb. 16-18: Aida Rodriguez at DC Comedy Loft

Feb. 16-March 4: Tedeschi Trucks at Warner Theatre

Feb. 19: “Impractical Jokers” at Capital One Arena

Feb. 19: Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz at Warner Theatre

Feb. 16-18: “New Jack City” at National Theatre

Feb. 17: “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” hits movie theaters

Feb. 17: Wolf Trap summer concert tickets go on sale

Feb. 17: “Sharper” on Apple TV+

Feb. 17: Wynonna Judd & Tanya Tucker at EagleBank Arena

Feb. 17-19: “Girlhood” at Round House Theatre

Feb. 18: Valentine’s Soul Jam at DAR Constitution Hall

Feb. 18: Danny Ocean at Howard Theatre

Feb. 19: Boyz II Men at MGM National Harbor

Feb. 20-21: Keb’ Mo’ at The Birchmere

Feb. 21: Elle King at The Fillmore Silver Spring

Feb. 21-April 2: “Selling Kabul” at Signature Theatre

Feb. 22-26: The Washington Ballet presents “Balanchine!” at Kennedy Center

Feb. 23: Pat Green & Josh Abbott Band at 9:30 Club

Feb. 23-25: Finesse Mitchell at DC Improv

Feb. 23-26: “The Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue” at Warner Theatre

Feb. 23-March 19: “Into the Woods” at Kennedy Center

Feb. 23-April 2: “King Lear” at Shakespeare Theatre

Feb. 24: DJ Kool & Rare Essence at Rams Head Baltimore

Feb. 24: KRS-One at Rams Head Baltimore

Feb. 25: Doug E. Fresh & Slick Rick at Rams Head Baltimore

Feb. 25: Crash Test Dummies at Rams Head Annapolis

Feb. 26: Crash Test Dummies at The Hamilton

Feb. 24: Capital City Blues Festival at DAR Constitution Hall

Feb. 24: “Cocaine Bear” hits movie theaters

Feb. 25: Hardy at The Fillmore Silver Spring

Feb. 25: Brian Ganz plays Chopin at Strathmore

Feb. 25: Polar Plunge at The Yards D.C.

Feb. 25: NAACP Image Awards

Feb. 26: SAG Awards

Feb. 26: Wynton Marsalis at Kennedy Center

Feb. 26: GZA at Howard Theatre

Feb. 27: SZA at Capital One Arena

Feb. 27-28: Lalah Hathaway at The Birchmere

