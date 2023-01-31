Summer concert days ahead: Wolf Trap releases artist lineup for 2023

Artists including John Legend, Sting and Kenny Loggins are included on Wolf Trap's summer lineup for 2023. Here are some highlights of who is playing and how to get tickets.

Arvind Manocha, the head of Wolf Trap, discusses the summer concert schedule with WTOP's Neal Augenstein

Fantasizing about warm days listening to music outdoors? Virginia music venue Wolf Trap released its lineup of over 50 nights of shows for summer 2023 on Tuesday morning.

Here are some highlights of who’s playing and how to get tickets.

Who’s playing?

The head of Vienna-based Wolf Trap, Arvind Manocha, said kicking off the summer is “a couple of nights of John Legend and we’ve got Charlie Puth in that first month as well.”

Singer Jason Mraz is scheduled to make his Wolf Trap debut.

Here’s a list of some of the other artists playing the venue, according to a news release.

John Legend

Charlie Puth

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

The Avett Brothers

Brandi Carlile

Yola

Lucius

Jake Wesley Rogers

Sting

Tori Amos

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charlie Wilson

Babyface

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Ziggy Marley

Mavis Staples

Buddy Guy

Kenny Loggins

Shakti

John McLaughlin

Zakir Hussain

Marisa Monte

Wolf Trap is also hosting performances from the National Symphony Orchestra featuring:

Hilary Hahn

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

Holst’s The Planets

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Jurassic Park

Studio Ghibli, including Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro led by composer Joe Hisaishi

The venue is hosting an family-friendly Out & About Festival with headliner Brandi Carlile and other artists such as Yola, Lucius and Jake Wesley Rogers. The festival is scheduled for the weekend of June 24 and features 11 LGBTQ artists and allies.

“It’s a lot of artists who are out and about and proud and allies and enjoying nature,” Manocha said. “All in one magical weekend.”

For some, it will be the last time they play Wolf Trap. Bluesman Buddy Guy and Kenny Loggins, the singer behind the hit ‘Footloose,’ are both on farewell tours.

Performers for the Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods, a summer tradition for kids, and additional summer 2023 artists will be announced in the coming months, according to the release.

The calendar with a full list of performers is available online.

How to get tickets?

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. at wolftrap.org.

But if you’re a Wolf Trap member, you can buy tickets ahead of the general onsale. Those members (donors of $80 or more) can buy tickets now.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.