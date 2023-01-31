Summer concert days ahead: Wolf Trap releases artist lineup for 2023

Fantasizing about warm days listening to music outdoors? Virginia music venue Wolf Trap released its lineup of over 50 nights of shows for summer 2023 on Tuesday morning.
Here are some highlights of who’s playing and how to get tickets.
Who’s playing?
The head of Vienna-based Wolf Trap, Arvind Manocha, said kicking off the summer is “a couple of nights of John Legend and we’ve got Charlie Puth in that first month as well.”
Singer Jason Mraz is scheduled to make his Wolf Trap debut.
Here’s a list of some of the other artists playing the venue, according to a news release.
- John Legend
- Charlie Puth
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- The Avett Brothers
- Brandi Carlile
- Yola
- Lucius
- Jake Wesley Rogers
- Sting
- Tori Amos
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- Charlie Wilson
- Babyface
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
- Ziggy Marley
- Mavis Staples
- Buddy Guy
- Kenny Loggins
- Shakti
- John McLaughlin
- Zakir Hussain
- Marisa Monte
Wolf Trap is also hosting performances from the National Symphony Orchestra featuring:
- Hilary Hahn
- Lyle Lovett and his Large Band
- Holst’s The Planets
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- Jurassic Park
- Studio Ghibli, including Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro led by composer Joe Hisaishi
The venue is hosting an family-friendly Out & About Festival with headliner Brandi Carlile and other artists such as Yola, Lucius and Jake Wesley Rogers. The festival is scheduled for the weekend of June 24 and features 11 LGBTQ artists and allies.
“It’s a lot of artists who are out and about and proud and allies and enjoying nature,” Manocha said. “All in one magical weekend.”
For some, it will be the last time they play Wolf Trap. Bluesman Buddy Guy and Kenny Loggins, the singer behind the hit ‘Footloose,’ are both on farewell tours.
Performers for the Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods, a summer tradition for kids, and additional summer 2023 artists will be announced in the coming months, according to the release.
The calendar with a full list of performers is available online.
How to get tickets?
Tickets go on sale on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. at wolftrap.org.
But if you’re a Wolf Trap member, you can buy tickets ahead of the general onsale. Those members (donors of $80 or more) can buy tickets now.
WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.