Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books
1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)
2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)
3. Desert Star by Michael Connelly – 9780316421461 – (Little, Brown and Company)
4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
5. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)
6. You had Your Chance, Lee Burrows by Piper Rayne – No ISBN Available – (Piper Rayne Incorporated)
7. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham – 9780385548939 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
8. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver – 9780063251991 – (Harper)
9. Keeper of Secrets by Denise Grover Swank – 9781940562650 – (DGS)
10. Scorch by Helen Hardt – 9781642633412 – (Waterhouse Press)
