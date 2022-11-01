WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
What’s the scariest movie ever? (Winner)

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

November 1, 2022, 11:49 AM

What’s the scariest movie of all time? We asked that question — and you delivered.

After six rounds of voting, WTOP listeners named “The Exorcist” (1973) as their favorite!

That’s right, D.C. area listeners fittingly chose the film that was shot here in Georgetown.

“The Exorcist” defeated “The Silence of the Lambs” in the finals by a margin of 64% to 34%.

“The Exorcist” had previously defeated “Psycho” on the Classic (pre-1990) side of the bracket.

“The Silence of the Lambs” edged out “Get Out” on the Modern (post-1990) side of the bracket.

In the end, Regan MacNeil made Hannibal Lecter’s head spin to bring home the title.

Thanks to everyone for voting in our Halloween bracket.

Still wanting more? Listen to my hour-long conversation with “Exorcist” director William Friedkin here.

Jason Fraley

Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

