What’s the scariest movie ever? (Winner)

What's the scariest movie of all time? We asked that question — and you delivered.

After six rounds of voting, WTOP listeners named “The Exorcist” (1973) as their favorite!

That’s right, D.C. area listeners fittingly chose the film that was shot here in Georgetown.

“The Exorcist” defeated “The Silence of the Lambs” in the finals by a margin of 64% to 34%.

“The Exorcist” had previously defeated “Psycho” on the Classic (pre-1990) side of the bracket.

“The Silence of the Lambs” edged out “Get Out” on the Modern (post-1990) side of the bracket.

In the end, Regan MacNeil made Hannibal Lecter’s head spin to bring home the title.

Thanks to everyone for voting in our Halloween bracket.

Still wanting more? Listen to my hour-long conversation with “Exorcist” director William Friedkin here.